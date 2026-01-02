The UAE weekend planner: stargazing, supercars, brunches and big gigs

Global Village is one of those places that somehow works for everyone. Food? Covered. Shopping? Endless. Entertainment? Constant. This weekend, fans of Indian cinema can meet stars from Wild Tiger Safari at the India Pavilion, adding a celebrity moment to the mix. With affordable tickets, live performances and enough street food to derail any diet, it’s an easy win whether you’re going with friends, family or visiting guests who “want to see everything”.

For a change of pace (and scenery), head to Al Ain Winterland. This family-friendly outdoor event brings snow-inspired experiences, interactive entertainment and cultural experiences together in a relaxed, community-focused setting. It’s less about big thrills and more about easy fun – wandering, playing, exploring and spending quality time outdoors. At just Dh30 a ticket, it’s a low-commitment, high-reward way to switch things up this weekend, especially if you’re craving something a little calmer.

Even if you don’t know a Bugatti from a bumper, DSF Auto Season is hard to ignore. Across the city, expect supercar parades, drifting competitions, classic car showcases and free exhibitions featuring vehicles worth eye-watering sums. Highlights include the Collectors Hub at City Walk, cross-city parades ending at Nad Al Sheba Square and massive shows like the Mirdif Motor Show. It’s loud, flashy and unapologetically Dubai – and yes, your camera roll will suffer (in a good way).

If Dubai Shopping Festival had a personality, e& MOTB would be its fun, slightly chaotic best friend. Back for its 13th edition, this free, open-air market is packed with live music, dance shows, creative workshops, cool installations and more food than you can reasonably justify in one visit. New this year? A petrol station from the year 2126, immersive brand experiences and beauty zones you’ll “just browse” for over an hour. Bring friends, bring kids, but most of all, bring patience – you won’t want to leave early.

Cue the nostalgia. Thomas Anders, one half of iconic duo Modern Talking, is bringing decades of chart-topping hits to Dubai Opera for a one-night-only concert. Expect big choruses, polished pop and a crowd that knows every word to You’re My Heart, You’re My Soul. With over 40 years in the industry, Anders knows how to put on a show, and this one’s set to be equal parts throwback and feel-good fun. Bonus points if you dress the part.

If your ideal weekend plan involves good food, better conversation and zero rushing, Vera Versilia has you covered. Inspired by Italy’s Ferragosto holiday, this brunch is all about slowing down, sharing plates and leaning into indulgence. Expect a relaxed, sun-soaked atmosphere. Want to stretch it out even further? Add pool access and turn brunch into an all-day escape. This is not a “quick bite” situation – and that’s exactly the point.

This one’s for the early risers. The final Spinneys Dubai 92 build-up ride is happening this weekend, featuring a tough 85km route through Al Qudra. It’s designed to push stamina, build confidence and sort out start times for the big race. Expect quiet desert roads, long stretches of pedalling and that strange mix of pain and pride cyclists thrive on. Not exactly a casual weekend spin – but hugely satisfying if you’re gearing up for the main event.

Sometimes the best plans involve looking up and doing absolutely nothing else. Head to Al Qudra for a late-night stargazing experience timed with the Quadrantids Meteor Shower and January’s Wolf Moon. You’ll get expert-led talks, sky-mapping sessions, telescope time and plenty of “did you see that?” moments as meteors streak across the sky. Yes, it’s a late one, but when else do you get to welcome the new year wrapped in a blanket, sipping something warm, while the universe puts on a free (and sparkly) show?

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.