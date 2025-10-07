UAE: 4 drinks that are super healthy and definitely not matcha

It’s green, it’s local, and it’s caffeine-free. The UAE’s answer to the Nipponese drink is now in play. Safcha, which looks eerily like matcha, is made using dried palm fronds that are carefully picked, steamed, dried and ground into a fine powder. Want to try a sip or three? Saaf Café in Al Wadi Park in Hatta serves the brew (and the packaged powder, for takeaways). Are we looking at a new viral drink?