Your guide to Dubai’s most Instagrammable iced drinks at The Beach JBR

From matcha to acai, enjoy refreshing drinks with picturesque views at The Beach JBR
Dubai: Dubai’s Beach JBR is a hotspot for all things fun, and that includes a vibrant array of iced drinks. Forget the usual suspects; this guide dives into the most photogenic and refreshing beverages you can find by the water. From earthy matcha lattes to playful bubble teas and creamy shakes, there’s a perfect sip for every sunny day and breezy evening.
Bake My Day: Go beyond pastries and try their colourful iced matcha lattes. Choose from tropical flavors like passion fruit, mango, or blueberry for a bright and flavourful twist on a classic.
Mondoux: This is where matcha becomes an art form. Cool down with a Pistachio Matcha Frappe or a Strawberry Iced Matcha that pairs perfectly with their wholesome menu.
Common Grounds: For a nourishing kick, their iced coconut matcha comes in both green and blue blends, offering a refreshing and energising treat.
Pappa Roti: They get creative with matcha by adding it to their Affogato, or blending it with strawberry or passion fruit for a sweet and refreshing combination.
Smoky Beach: Get into the vacation spirit with their signature sips like the Dubai Thai or Cherry Berry Crush, ideal for unwinding and watching the sunset.
Catch22: Embrace tropical vibes with a classic Piña Colada or a Tropical Spritz. These fruity drinks are perfect for making any hangout feel like a celebration.
Eataly: For an Italian twist, their Passion Fruit Sgroppino is a frozen mix of sorbet and prosecco that’s both elegant and refreshing.
Eggspectation: Their vibrant Acai Super Drink is as Instagram-worthy as it is energising, pairing beautifully with anything on their menu.
Shake Shack: Nothing says playful like an indulgent shake. Their Matcha Cookies & Cream or Dubai Chocolate shakes are rich, creamy, and keep the fun going all day long.
