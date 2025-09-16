Mark your calendars: The Michelin Guide Food Festival is coming to Abu Dhabi

Enjoy live music, masterclasses led by world-class chefs, and more this November!
Dubai: Food lovers, get ready! The third edition of the Michelin Guide Food Festival Abu Dhabi is officially set to return. From November 21-23, 2025, at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental will be transformed into a culinary haven. This year, the festival, in partnership with Experience Abu Dhabi, will bring together talented chefs from 20 Michelin-recommended restaurants, both local and international, promising a spectacular and diverse gastronomic experience.
Attendees can expect a weekend full of incredible culinary experiences. The festival will feature specially curated menus, exclusive limited-time dishes, and engaging masterclasses led by world-class chefs. There will also be a vibrant marketplace showcasing local producers, adding to the diverse offerings.
Set on the grounds of the Emirates Palace, the festival will offer something for every taste and age. The weekend will be filled with entertainment from afternoon until night, including live music and various shows and experiences for all ages. It promises to be a delightful weekend, full of surprises and delicious discoveries.
Tickets for the Michelin Guide Food Festival Abu Dhabi are on sale now, starting from Dh 85, with free entry for children under 12.
