Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay $16,000 to friend

Defendant failed to return funds entrusted for investment over a decade ago
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to repay $16,000, or its equivalent in dirhams, to a longtime friend after ruling that he failed to return money entrusted to him for investment more than a decade ago.
The court found that the defendant had received the sum from the claimant around 10 years earlier but later refused to return it when the claimant fell seriously ill and needed the money for medical treatment. The defendant failed to provide any evidence showing that the amount had been repaid or used for the claimant’s benefit.
According to court documents, the claimant filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh150,000, representing the value of the funds owed, along with 12 per cent legal interest from the date the case was filed, in addition to court fees and legal costs. He told the court that he had been friends with the defendant for 30 years and that their relationship was built on mutual trust, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The claimant said the defendant had offered to invest his money on his behalf and return it whenever needed, provided the funds were transferred in US dollars. Over 10 years, the claimant transferred several sums, which he said totalled $40,000.
After suffering a heart attack and stroke requiring urgent treatment, he requested the money back, but the defendant allegedly delayed repayment. The claimant submitted WhatsApp messages as evidence to support his case.
During hearings, two witnesses testified. One, a colleague of both parties, said attempts were made to resolve the dispute amicably, including an offer by the defendant to pay Dh27,000, which the claimant rejected. The second witness confirmed that the defendant had personally acknowledged owing the claimant money for investment purposes.
The defendant denied receiving the full amount claimed, saying he had only received $16,000 to purchase a property on the claimant’s behalf and acted merely as an intermediary. The property contract, he said, was registered in the claimant’s name.
The court ruled that the evidence proved the defendant had received $16,000 and had failed to show it had been returned or spent for the claimant’s benefit. He was ordered to repay the sum, or its equivalent in dirhams, along with court fees and expenses.
