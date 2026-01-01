GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay $16,000 to friend

Defendant failed to return funds entrusted for investment over a decade ago

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Evidence showed money was received but not returned or properly used.
Evidence showed money was received but not returned or properly used.

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to repay $16,000, or its equivalent in dirhams, to a longtime friend after ruling that he failed to return money entrusted to him for investment more than a decade ago.

The court found that the defendant had received the sum from the claimant around 10 years earlier but later refused to return it when the claimant fell seriously ill and needed the money for medical treatment. The defendant failed to provide any evidence showing that the amount had been repaid or used for the claimant’s benefit.

According to court documents, the claimant filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh150,000, representing the value of the funds owed, along with 12 per cent legal interest from the date the case was filed, in addition to court fees and legal costs. He told the court that he had been friends with the defendant for 30 years and that their relationship was built on mutual trust, Emarat Al Youm reported.

The claimant said the defendant had offered to invest his money on his behalf and return it whenever needed, provided the funds were transferred in US dollars. Over 10 years, the claimant transferred several sums, which he said totalled $40,000.

After suffering a heart attack and stroke requiring urgent treatment, he requested the money back, but the defendant allegedly delayed repayment. The claimant submitted WhatsApp messages as evidence to support his case.

During hearings, two witnesses testified. One, a colleague of both parties, said attempts were made to resolve the dispute amicably, including an offer by the defendant to pay Dh27,000, which the claimant rejected. The second witness confirmed that the defendant had personally acknowledged owing the claimant money for investment purposes.

The defendant denied receiving the full amount claimed, saying he had only received $16,000 to purchase a property on the claimant’s behalf and acted merely as an intermediary. The property contract, he said, was registered in the claimant’s name.

The court ruled that the evidence proved the defendant had received $16,000 and had failed to show it had been returned or spent for the claimant’s benefit. He was ordered to repay the sum, or its equivalent in dirhams, along with court fees and expenses.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Man loses car ownership claim after registering vehicle in friend’s name

Man loses car after registering it in friend’s name

2m read
Company failed to prove settlement of end-of-service benefits and unpaid wages.

Employee awarded Dh195k in Abu Dhabi labour dispute

2m read
Court rules in favor of claimant in car investment dispute

Dh195K repayment ordered in failed car investment case

1m read
Abu Dhabi Court Rules in Favor of Man in Dh150,000 Dispute

Court orders friend to repay Dh170K after loan dispute

1m read