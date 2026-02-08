GOLD/FOREX
UAE
Court and Crime

Romance scam alert: Man dupes woman via social media, Dh194,000 repayment ordered

Court finds him liable for fraud after exploiting emotional relationship to take money

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi court rules he exploited an emotional online relationship to commit fraud
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: A man has been ordered to pay Dh194,000 to a woman after being found liable for fraud and unlawfully taking her money by exploiting an emotional relationship formed through social media, an Abu Dhabi court has ruled.

The case stems from the man misleading the woman by claiming he was facing serious financial difficulties, using online communication to gain her trust and sympathy. 

The court found that this manipulation prompted her to transfer money to him, only for her to later realise she had been the victim of a scam.

According to court documents, the woman initially sought the return of Dh408,000, along with Dh100,000 in compensation for emotional distress. 

However, after examining bank records and supporting evidence, the court confirmed that Dh190,000 was the proven amount transferred and limited the repayment order accordingly, dismissing the remaining claims.

The ruling was based in part on a final criminal judgment issued by the Public Funds Prosecution, which had convicted the man of fraud, imposed a fine, and ordered him to pay provisional civil compensation of Dh51,000.

In assessing the civil claim, the court set total compensation at Dh55,000, inclusive of the earlier provisional award, concluding that all elements of civil liability were established, including fault, damage, and a direct causal link.

The man was ordered to return the misappropriated funds and pay an additional Dh4,000 in compensation, bringing the total amount payable to Dh194,000, in addition to court fees and legal expenses.

crimesocial mediaAbu Dhabicybercrime

