Woman wins case after man faked influence to free jailed husband

Court cites final criminal conviction, orders repayment of Dh15,850 plus compensation.
Abu Dhabi: A man convicted of fraud has been ordered to repay more than Dh15,800 to a woman he deceived by falsely claiming he could secure her husband’s release from prison, underscoring the judiciary’s firm stance against financial exploitation tied to personal distress.
The ruling, issued by the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil, Administrative Claims Court, requires the defendant to return Dh15,850 obtained through fraudulent means and to pay an additional Dh1,500 in compensation for the material and moral harm caused to the claimant.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the woman filed a civil case after the man persuaded her to hand over the money by promising to intervene on her husband’s behalf.
The claim followed a criminal conviction in which the defendant was found guilty of fraud and fined. That criminal judgment had become final.
In its reasoning, the court said the criminal ruling conclusively established the occurrence of the fraudulent act, its legal character and the defendant’s responsibility, leaving no room to dispute liability in the related civil claim.
The defendant did not appear in court to present any evidence showing he had repaid the money or settled the matter.
Addressing the request for compensation, the court cited provisions of the Civil Transactions Law, which hold that any person who causes harm to another is obliged to make good that damage.
The judges found that the woman had suffered a clear financial loss by being deprived of the funds, as well as emotional distress resulting from the deception.
The court concluded that the fraudulent conduct caused both material damage and moral suffering, warranting compensation. It ordered the defendant to repay the full amount taken, pay Dh1,500 in damages, and cover court fees and legal costs.
