Dubai court orders fraudster to repay Dh10 million in fake investment scam

In assessing compensation, the judges ruled that financial harm extended beyond the stolen amount to include lost profits and the inability to use the funds for years. They added that moral damages, such as anxiety, emotional strain and fear of losing one’s rights, were also compensable. The court said it was entitled to award a lump sum without itemising each element of damage.

It ruled that the foreign criminal judgment was duly authenticated by the competent authorities in both countries, making it valid evidence under applicable international agreements. The judges also dismissed the jurisdictional challenge, noting that the purported company did not legally exist and was not authorised to receive or invest funds, meaning the defendant had collected the money in his personal capacity. Since he was present in the UAE, Dubai courts were competent to hear the case.

Judges noted that the same facts had previously been examined by criminal courts in the defendant’s home country, where he was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison and fined after being found guilty of defrauding the claimant and others. The ruling stated that he had fled before serving his sentence or returning the stolen money.

The plaintiff told the court that the defendant never returned the money and later absconded to the UAE. Subsequent investigations revealed that the company was neither licensed nor registered with the relevant capital markets authority and had no legal standing. The court found that the entity had been used as a front to deceive investors and unlawfully appropriate their funds.

