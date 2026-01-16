Man impersonates official, ordered to repay Dh270,000 in Al Ain scam

Victim targeted through online impersonation
Al Ain: A man has been ordered to repay Dh270,000 and pay an additional Dh30,000 in damages to a woman who was defrauded in an online scam that exploited digital communication tools and impersonation.
The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims Court ruled that the defendant had acted in coordination with an unidentified accomplice to unlawfully obtain the money through fraudulent means.
According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the accomplice contacted the victim while posing as an employee of a consumer protection authority, claiming to be following up on a complaint she had previously filed.
Believing the call to be legitimate, the woman was told that her bank accounts needed to be “secured” to prevent further issues. She subsequently shared sensitive banking details, which enabled the fraudsters to withdraw funds, apply for loans in her name, and transfer the proceeds without her knowledge.
In its judgment, the court ordered the defendant to return the full amount taken, Dh270,000, and imposed an additional Dh30,000 as compensation for the material and moral harm suffered by the victim.
The woman had filed the civil case following a prior criminal conviction related to the incident, seeking restitution for the stolen funds as well as compensation for the distress and financial damage caused. She also requested reimbursement of legal fees and court costs.
In its reasoning, the court noted that the facts had been firmly established in the earlier criminal ruling, which confirmed that the defendant had participated with an unknown individual in the cyber-enabled fraud.
