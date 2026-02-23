GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Drunk man threatens to kill woman after dispute in Sharjah

Intoxicated defendant admits threats and abuse as court sets verdict date

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Drunk man threatens to kill woman after dispute in Sharjah
Shutterstock

Sharjah: A man’s long-standing habit of drinking alcohol led to threats of violence and a criminal case after he lost control of his actions while intoxicated, a Sharjah court has heard.

The Sharjah Misdemeanours Court is reviewing charges against an Arab defendant accused of endangering a woman’s safety by verbally abusing her and threatening to kill her while under the influence of alcohol. The man did not deny drinking when questioned in court.

According to the victim’s testimony, the defendant approached her in an unstable and aggressive state, directing insults and making death threats following a dispute between them. Fearing for her safety, she reported the incident to the police, according to Al Khaleej newspaper. 

During the investigation, prosecutors charged the defendant with alcohol consumption as well as verbal abuse and criminal threats. 

When confronted with the accusations, he admitted both drinking and threatening the woman, telling the court he had not been fully aware of his behaviour because he was intoxicated.

The Sharjah Misdemeanours Court has scheduled its ruling for March 9.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Man ordered to pay Dh90,000 after threats and online abuse

Man ordered to pay Dh90,000 after threats, online abuse

2m read
Abu Dhabi court rules he exploited an emotional online relationship to commit fraud

Romance scam: Man tricks woman online, fined Dh194,000

2m read
The court found that the woman had obtained the money through deception and was therefore obligated to repay it.

Insta recruitment scam: Woman ordered to pay Dh14,000

2m read
She was identified through CCTV footage and detained by a security guard at the second store, who alerted the police

Dh352 shoplifting case: Woman faces jail in Dubai

1m read