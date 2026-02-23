Drunk man threatens to kill woman after dispute in Sharjah

Intoxicated defendant admits threats and abuse as court sets verdict date
Sharjah: A man’s long-standing habit of drinking alcohol led to threats of violence and a criminal case after he lost control of his actions while intoxicated, a Sharjah court has heard.
The Sharjah Misdemeanours Court is reviewing charges against an Arab defendant accused of endangering a woman’s safety by verbally abusing her and threatening to kill her while under the influence of alcohol. The man did not deny drinking when questioned in court.
According to the victim’s testimony, the defendant approached her in an unstable and aggressive state, directing insults and making death threats following a dispute between them. Fearing for her safety, she reported the incident to the police, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.
During the investigation, prosecutors charged the defendant with alcohol consumption as well as verbal abuse and criminal threats.
When confronted with the accusations, he admitted both drinking and threatening the woman, telling the court he had not been fully aware of his behaviour because he was intoxicated.
The Sharjah Misdemeanours Court has scheduled its ruling for March 9.