GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

UAE court orders man to repay Dh261,500 loan after debt admitted in messages

Al Ain Court cites social media exchanges confirming debt and repayment plan

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The court ruled in favour of the claimant and ordered the defendant to pay the full amount, along with associated court costs.
The court ruled in favour of the claimant and ordered the defendant to pay the full amount, along with associated court costs.
Gulf News archives

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has ordered a man to pay Dh261,500 to another after failing to repay a loan that he had agreed to settle in instalments. The defendant had borrowed the amount as a personal debt and committed to repaying it in stages but failed to honour the agreement.

In its judgment, the court said it had reviewed messages exchanged on a social media application in which the defendant acknowledged the debt and agreed to a repayment schedule.

Court documents showed that the claimant filed a lawsuit seeking recovery of Dh261,500, along with court fees and expenses, arguing that the amount was owed and remained unpaid, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

According to the case file, the two parties had agreed that the defendant would pay an initial instalment of Dh100,000, followed by two further payments totalling Dh161,500. The defendant, however, did not make any of the agreed payments.

The court said the social media correspondence included an explicit admission of the debt and confirmation of the repayment arrangement but noted that the defendant failed to meet his obligations, prompting the claimant to seek legal action.

The court ruled in favour of the claimant and ordered the defendant to pay the full amount, along with associated court costs.

Related Topics:
Ain Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dh57K loan dispute: Court allows WhatsApp as evidence

Dh57K loan dispute: Court allows WhatsApp as evidence

2m read
Dubai Court orders ex-manager to repay Dh73,460 loan

Dubai Court orders ex-manager to repay Dh73,460 loan

2m read
Court orders man to repay Dh115,000 loan to colleague

Court orders man to repay Dh115,000 loan to colleague

2m read
Friend sues after man denies repaying Dh1.5m loan

Man borrows Dh1.5m from friend, later denies debt

2m read