UAE court orders man to repay Dh261,500 loan after debt admitted in messages

Al Ain Court cites social media exchanges confirming debt and repayment plan
The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has ordered a man to pay Dh261,500 to another after failing to repay a loan that he had agreed to settle in instalments. The defendant had borrowed the amount as a personal debt and committed to repaying it in stages but failed to honour the agreement.
In its judgment, the court said it had reviewed messages exchanged on a social media application in which the defendant acknowledged the debt and agreed to a repayment schedule.
Court documents showed that the claimant filed a lawsuit seeking recovery of Dh261,500, along with court fees and expenses, arguing that the amount was owed and remained unpaid, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
According to the case file, the two parties had agreed that the defendant would pay an initial instalment of Dh100,000, followed by two further payments totalling Dh161,500. The defendant, however, did not make any of the agreed payments.
The court said the social media correspondence included an explicit admission of the debt and confirmation of the repayment arrangement but noted that the defendant failed to meet his obligations, prompting the claimant to seek legal action.
The court ruled in favour of the claimant and ordered the defendant to pay the full amount, along with associated court costs.
