Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay insurer Dh488,062 over stolen car

Insurer entitled to recover compensation paid after vehicle theft and export
The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court has ordered a man to pay Dh488,062 to an insurance company after stealing a vehicle insured by the firm and exporting it out of the UAE. The court said the defendant’s liability had been confirmed by a final criminal conviction, which the civil court was obliged to uphold.
According to the judgment, the insurance company had compensated the vehicle owner after the car was stolen. The owner had listed the vehicle for sale online, and the defendant, acting through his wife, contacted the seller under the pretext of inspecting the car. He then fled with the vehicle and arranged for its transport outside the UAE.
Following the theft, the vehicle owner filed an insurance dispute, and the competent committee ordered the insurer to pay the vehicle’s value. The insurance company subsequently filed a civil claim to recover the amount from the defendant.
Under UAE civil law, an insurer that compensates an insured party has the right to seek damages from the party responsible. As the defendant failed to appear or contest the claim, the court ruled in favour of the insurer.
The court ordered the defendant to pay Dh488,062, along with 3% legal interest from the date of the claim until full settlement, without exceeding the principal, and to cover court fees and legal costs.
