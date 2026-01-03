GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi court fines ex-manager Dh100,000 for diverting clients

Court rules Dh40,170 restitution plus Dh60,000 damages for financial misconduct.

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Dh100,000 penalty for Abu Dhabi manager over business misconduct
Dh100,000 penalty for Abu Dhabi manager over business misconduct
Gulf News archives. For illustrative purposes only.

Abu Dhabi: A former manager of a sewing workshop in Abu Dhabi has been ordered by the Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Claims to pay a total of Dh100,170 after being found guilty of diverting clients to his own business and misappropriating company funds.

The court ruled that the manager must return Dh40,170, a sum proven to have been taken unlawfully, and pay Dh60,000 in damages to the workshop’s owner for the financial harm caused by his actions.

According to the 24.ae news portal, the plaintiff accused the former manager of exploiting the workshop’s name and contact details to lure customers to a competing workshop he owned. She also alleged that he had received money intended for the management and operation of the business but failed to provide any proof of how it was spent.

Expert reports and findings from related criminal proceedings confirmed that the manager had taken Dh40,170 for personal use, though additional alleged amounts could not be substantiated and were dismissed by the court.

In determining compensation, the court cited material damage in the form of lost profit opportunities resulting from the manager’s misconduct. The judge concluded that Dh60,000 in damages was appropriate, taking into account the disruption and losses inflicted on the original business.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Seller held civilly liable after falcon traced to another owner. [Illustrative image]

Man fined in UAE for selling falcon he did not own

1m read
For illustrative purposes only

Mechanic fined after faulty engine repair in Abu Dhabi

2m read
The bank’s legal representative attended the hearings but offered no evidence contesting the claim.

Bank to repay customer Dh80,596 in unlawful charges

2m read
Defendant ordered to settle outstanding fees with delay interest after losing commercial lawsuit.

Dh105,000 verbal deal dismissed in rental case

2m read