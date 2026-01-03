Court rules Dh40,170 restitution plus Dh60,000 damages for financial misconduct.
Abu Dhabi: A former manager of a sewing workshop in Abu Dhabi has been ordered by the Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Claims to pay a total of Dh100,170 after being found guilty of diverting clients to his own business and misappropriating company funds.
The court ruled that the manager must return Dh40,170, a sum proven to have been taken unlawfully, and pay Dh60,000 in damages to the workshop’s owner for the financial harm caused by his actions.
According to the 24.ae news portal, the plaintiff accused the former manager of exploiting the workshop’s name and contact details to lure customers to a competing workshop he owned. She also alleged that he had received money intended for the management and operation of the business but failed to provide any proof of how it was spent.
Expert reports and findings from related criminal proceedings confirmed that the manager had taken Dh40,170 for personal use, though additional alleged amounts could not be substantiated and were dismissed by the court.
In determining compensation, the court cited material damage in the form of lost profit opportunities resulting from the manager’s misconduct. The judge concluded that Dh60,000 in damages was appropriate, taking into account the disruption and losses inflicted on the original business.
