Abu Dhabi judge rules jailed fraudster still owes Dh150,000
Abu Dhabi: A jailed fraudster has been ordered by an Abu Dhabi court to repay Dh150,000 to a man he deceived, along with Dh10,000 in compensation.
The ruling was issued by the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil, Administrative Claims Court after the victim filed a civil lawsuit seeking the return of the money and damages for the harm he suffered. The claimant said the defendant had obtained the funds through fraudulent means and had already been convicted in a criminal case.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the defendant is currently serving a prison sentence in another emirate in a separate case. His wife attended the hearing under a power of attorney and asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the claim lacked legal grounds and had been filed against the wrong party. She also requested, as a precaution, that the case be rejected due to insufficient evidence.
The court dismissed these arguments, stating that the criminal judgment issued against the defendant had already established his liability. The final ruling in the criminal case, the court said, provided clear proof of the fraud and confirmed the defendant’s responsibility.
In its reasoning, the court noted that the victim had previously filed a complaint with the relevant authorities, which led to the defendant’s prosecution and conviction. Because the criminal judgment is final, it is binding in the civil case with regard to the occurrence of the offence and the identity of the perpetrator.
Citing the Civil Transactions Law, the court said no individual may take another person’s property without lawful cause and must return any amount obtained in such a manner.
The judges therefore ordered the defendant to repay the Dh150,000 in full and to pay Dh10,000 in compensation for material and moral damages. He was also directed to cover court fees, expenses and legal costs.