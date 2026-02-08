A complaint was filed by a victim who said that he had been defrauded after responding to a social media advertisement offering an apartment for rent. An agreement was reached to lease the property for two months for a fixed amount, after which the defendants asked him to transfer the funds in instalments to different bank accounts. They also sent documents and a copy of a rental contract via chat messages to make the offer appear legitimate.

The acquittal was based on the court’s finding that criminal intent had not been established, as it was not proven that the woman knew the money entering her account came from a crime. The court said that the mere receipt of funds, even if later shown to be fraud proceeds, is not by itself sufficient for conviction without proof of certain knowledge at the time of receipt.

In its reasoning, the court said that the offence of obtaining money while knowing its illicit origin does not require proof of participation in the original act of fraud. It is sufficient to show that a defendant received or handled the funds while aware they were unlawfully obtained, and such knowledge may be inferred from the circumstances and evidence of the case.

With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.