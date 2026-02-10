‘I have no money’: Rajpal Yadav breaks down as he surrenders to Tihar Jail in cheque bounce case

The actor spoke of abandonment and isolation hours before being jailed
When Rajpal Yadav walked into Tihar Jail last week, it marked another grim milestone in a legal saga that has refused to loosen its grip on the actor for more than ten years. The surrender came after the Delhi High Court declined to extend relief in his cheque-bounce convictions.
In the hours before he turned himself in, Yadav broke down, revealing just how isolated the prolonged court battle has left him. As reported by NewsX, the actor admitted he had run out of money and options, saying he felt completely alone and without support as he faced the consequences of the case. “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.” (Sir, what should I do? I don’t have the money. I see no other option. Sir, here we are all alone.)
The absence of backing from the film industry has only deepened that sense of abandonment. According to Indian Express, who reached out to his manager Goldie, to ask whether any colleagues had stepped in to help, the reply was unequivocal. “I don’t think so,” he said.
The dispute dates back to 2010, when Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to bankroll his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. After the film failed commercially, repayment issues followed, leading to multiple dishonoured cheques. A magistrate’s court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife under the Negotiable Instruments Act in April 2018, handing them six-month jail terms. Appeals failed to bring closure, and over time the dues ballooned to nearly Rs 9 crore.
On the professional front, Yadav was last seen in Baby John and Interrogation. His next release will be Akshay Kumar-led horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, slated to arrive in theatres on April 10.r
