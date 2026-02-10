In a brand new chat show, Bhavana Menon opens up about life, career, and guilty pleasures
Dubai: “I don’t like to wash my dirty laundry in front of the public,” Bhavana Menon says firmly, setting the tone for Gulf News launch episode of our new chat show Dine With The Stars with Manjusha Radhakrishnan.
DWTS is Gulf News’ new video podcast series where we don’t count calories or controversies.
The idea is simple: get to know the person behind the star, one plate in Dubai at a time.
Over carefully curated meals at local favourites like Nonya in Taj JLT, celebrities open up about their careers, passions, and the moments that define them — without the usual PR scripts.
And who better than Bhavana Menon, star of the Malayalam-language thriller Anomie, now playing in UAE cinemas, to kick off the series?
Ask any fierce Malayali, and they will tell you actress Bhavana is a searing portrait of grace, grit, and resilience. She's a sexual assault survivor who's among the few women who found the courage to report an orchestrated sexual assault she endured in 2017 in a moving vehicle.
“I just had to react, and I just did what I felt was right. That’s all I did,” she says she twirled her noodles
“It was a very tough place to be. I didn’t do anything wrong. So why should I be scared? Why should I be quiet?”
The incident Bhavana refers to shook the Malayalam film industry and kickstarted sweeping systemic changes in safety of women at workplace. The crime also drew widespread public attention and sparked national conversations about safety, consent, and accountability in the film fraternity.
While the case against the prime accused, actor Dileep, ultimately ended in his acquittal, several others were convicted for their roles in orchestrating the attack.
Bhavana’s decision to come forward, despite immense scrutiny and victim shaming, marked a pivotal moment in exposing Malayalam cinema's underbelly. But she is someone who doesn't let that sordid episode define her.
“I will share my version, but only in my own time,” Bhavana clarifies. “Nothing is in my control. Let it happen, and let me see what the next step should be. Until then, if other narratives make people happy, that’s fine. I’ll wait.”
The experience, she says, has given her clarity and perspective.
“Maybe one day I’ll write a book about it,” Bhavana revealed, “not to relive the pain, but to tell my story in my own words, the way I lived it, and the lessons I’ve learned along the way.”
And the best part? She doesn't let that tragedy mar her current existence or career.
The self-made star, who started acting at 15, reflects on the Malayalam film industry’s current moment.
“I’m very proud, and very happy, because it’s high time that it’s getting the credit it truly deserves. Malayalam industry always gave good content-oriented films, realistic movies, quality movies, even from the 70s, 80s, 90s. Now, with OTT platforms, everyone has the opportunity to watch them, and they are praising the quality and content.”
Her new film, Anomie, is a dark investigative thriller with a sci-fi element. Bhavana says it was the story itself and her love for thrillers like Gone Girl that drew her in.
“Thriller is my personal favourite genre. You give me rom-coms, comedy, and thriller, I’ll pick thriller first.”
She smiles, describing her fascination with crime documentaries: “Jeffrey Dahmer… The Serpent Killer… Ted Bundy… Indian Predator… I get the facts right. Even after watching it, I’ll just go to YouTube and read everything about it. Something about it fascinates me and what makes them do it. It keeps me on the edge of my seat.”
The casting of Anomie is equally intriguing. Iconic actor Rahman plays the tough cop role.
“He’s a very good actor, a very good human being, a friend, a supporter,” she says.
“Everybody those days had a crush on him, including my mother.” She laughs, recalling the first time she encountered his legendary charm.
Bhavana’s journey in the film industry has been anything but easy. Her first film was an impulsive, happy decision: “It was just like a vacation for me… I didn’t think I was going to be part of a big industry.”
Yet she quickly adapted, finding her footing in a competitive space, back-to-back films, and eventual success.
“I didn’t get enough time to think about it… moving with the flow. Our movie hit, another movie hit, and we didn’t have social media. That was organic and natural,” she says of her early career.
Now, she’s also a producer on Anomie, lending her voice and faith to the project without micromanaging.
“I committed to this movie as an actor… I saw the visuals, which were five times more effective than the narration. Then I said, why not be part of production? It’s not easy, but it was worth every minute."
Promotion, however, is a different beast.
“It’s exhausting,” she admits, describing the non-stop schedule, “every interview is just sitting and talking good about the film… people might get saturated by it.” Yet, she continues with humor and poise, enjoying the process despite the fatigue.
Her philosophy on life is shaped by experience.
“I don’t plan anymore. I just take life as it comes. It’s not a superpower - it’s courage and strength which comes from helplessness, the realisation that nothing is in my control.”
There she said it! So, dig into the first episode of Dine With The Stars, where you get to know Bhavana as a woman who did not let a debilitating trauma define her. She faced fear, injustice, and kept showing up. As she puts it:
“I just love sitting down, talking, laughing, and just being myself."
