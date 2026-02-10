Dubai: “I don’t like to wash my dirty laundry in front of the public,” Bhavana Menon says firmly, setting the tone for Gulf News launch episode of our new chat show Dine With The Stars with Manjusha Radhakrishnan.

DWTS is Gulf News’ new video podcast series where we don’t count calories or controversies.

The idea is simple: get to know the person behind the star, one plate in Dubai at a time.

Over carefully curated meals at local favourites like Nonya in Taj JLT, celebrities open up about their careers, passions, and the moments that define them — without the usual PR scripts.

And who better than Bhavana Menon, star of the Malayalam-language thriller Anomie, now playing in UAE cinemas, to kick off the series?