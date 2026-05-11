Even today, fans reference it as one of the most important games ever made
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a 1998 Nintendo classic for the Nintendo 64, and calling it 'just a game' would really raise some hackles. It’s more like a foundation stone for modern 3D adventure games. You play as Link, the hero who gets pulled out of his simple forest life and thrown into a kingdom-wide crisis involving destiny, time travel, and an antagonist.
The twist that made it fun, is that Link doesn’t stay a child. He travels forward in time and becomes an adult version of himself, meaning you essentially play two timelines of the same story. It’s fantasy, adventure, and also an story, and as well a dungeon-crawling puzzle marathon. Even today, fans reference it as one of the most important games ever made, not just for Nintendo, but for gaming as a whole.
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Link uses swords, shields, and a range of tools like bombs, bows, and magic to fight enemies and solve environmental puzzles. There is the Z-targeting system, which lets players lock onto enemies or objects, making combat more precise and cinematic. The game also introduced context-sensitive controls, where one button can perform different actions depending on the situation, climbing, talking, opening doors, or interacting with objects, making gameplay smoother and more intuitive for its time.
A major part of the experience is progression through items and side quests. As Link travels through Hyrule, he gains new weapons and abilities hidden in dungeons or earned through optional tasks. These include trading sequences, horse riding across open fields, and upgrading equipment like the powerful Biggoron Sword. Travel and exploration are central, with Hyrule Field acting as a hub that connects distinct regions and cultures.
One of the game’s most powerful mechanics is the Ocarina, a magical instrument that allows Link to learn songs used for puzzles, travel, and story progression. These melodies can teleport him across the world or trigger special events. The Ocarina also ties into the game’s signature time-travel system: by drawing the Master Sword, Link is sent seven years into the future, transforming into an adult version of himself. Both child and adult Link have unique abilities, changing how the world can be explored and what paths are available.
It’s not because Nintendo randomly dropped a remake trailer or re-released it. It's a touch of internet dominoes.
Recently, Nintendo revealed a surprise remake of Star Fox 64 for the upcoming Switch 2, set for release in 2026. That alone would normally just excite Star Fox fans, but in Nintendo-land, one announcement often triggers ten theories.
The moment Star Fox came back, fans and gaming sites immediately started asking: “Okay… what’s next?” And that’s where Ocarina of Time got dragged back into the spotlight like it never left.
This theory is based on a very specific pattern from Nintendo’s past. Back in the Nintendo 3DS era, Nintendo launched the system with two major remakes: Star Fox 64 3D and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D.
They were strategic. Nintendo used them as 'safe powerhouses' to strengthen a new console’s early lineup. So now that the Switch 2 is entering its early lifecycle phase, fans are basically saying: “We’ve seen this movie before.”
That’s why Star Fox returning has people side-eyeing Zelda immediately.
A big part of the current conversation around a possible The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is being driven less by official announcements and more by a familiar mix of industry reporting, leaker commentary, and pattern-spotting. None of this confirms anything on its own, but together it’s enough to keep the rumour mill spinning, especially as Nintendo’s Switch 2 plans continue to unfold in stages rather than big, fully mapped-out reveals.
One of the most frequently cited names in this space is leaker NateTheHate, who has claimed that Nintendo has been working on both a new Star Fox project and a remake of Ocarina of Time for the Switch 2 era, with a possible release window in the second half of 2026. His credibility in gaming circles comes from a notable track record of correctly predicting some Nintendo-related timing and announcements ahead of official reveals.
To add another layer, more established industry voices such as Jeff Grubb (GamesBeat / Giant Bomb) have often discussed Nintendo’s release strategy in broader terms, particularly how the company tends to space out major first-party releases and lean on remakes or enhanced editions during transitional console periods.
Leakers provide early claims, industry reporters contextualise what could realistically fit Nintendo’s strategy. In this case, the only confirmed development is the return of Star Fox 64 in remake form. Everything linking The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time to a Switch 2 remake remains unconfirmed speculation, amplified by historical patterns and fan expectation rather than official announcement.
Here’s the only solid truth in all of this: Nintendo has not officially announced an Ocarina of Time remake for Switch 2.
Everything linking it to 2026 is currently:
pattern-based speculation (Nintendo’s past remake strategy)
industry guesswork (based on release gaps in 2026)
and leak interpretation (which is basically fandom detective work with no badge)
That means the game is trending not because it’s back, but because people are convinced it could come back.
Even without any remake rumours, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has a habit of resurfacing every few years because it sits in that rare category of games that shaped expectations for everything that came after it.
It’s the title that gets brought up whenever Nintendo does anything remotely nostalgic, new console, remake wave, anniversary, or even just silence from the Zelda franchise. It’s basically gaming’s comfort reference point: if people are talking about “greatest games ever,” it shows up uninvited every time.
Star Fox being revived didn’t confirm an Ocarina of Time remake, but it did reopen a very familiar Nintendo conversation:
“If they’re bringing back N64 classics again, is Zelda next?”
And that question alone is enough to send The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time trending all over again.