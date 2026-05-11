One of the game’s most powerful mechanics is the Ocarina, a magical instrument that allows Link to learn songs used for puzzles, travel, and story progression. These melodies can teleport him across the world or trigger special events. The Ocarina also ties into the game’s signature time-travel system: by drawing the Master Sword, Link is sent seven years into the future, transforming into an adult version of himself. Both child and adult Link have unique abilities, changing how the world can be explored and what paths are available.