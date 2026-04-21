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Aldar, Mubadala acquire Masdar City asset ‘The Link’ for Dh654 million

Deal adds fully leased asset as partners deepen exposure to Abu Dhabi growth

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Located in Masdar City, The Link comprises around 32,000 square metres of net leasable area across five buildings.
Located in Masdar City, The Link comprises around 32,000 square metres of net leasable area across five buildings.

Dubai: Aldar Properties and Mubadala Investment Company have acquired “The Link” at Masdar City for Dh654 million, expanding their joint real estate portfolio in Abu Dhabi.

The acquisition was completed through a joint venture established in 2024 and adds a fully leased, income-generating asset within one of the emirate’s key sustainable developments.

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Located in Masdar City, The Link comprises around 32,000 square metres of net leasable area across five buildings. The asset is fully occupied by tenants including Masdar and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

The development includes Grade A LEED Platinum office space, a net-zero energy headquarters building, residential units and a multi-use hall, positioning it as part of an integrated urban environment focused on sustainability and advanced industries.

The deal reflects continued investment activity in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, supported by institutional demand and investor confidence in the emirate’s economic outlook.

Portfolio expansion

Mubadala said the acquisition aligns with its strategy of investing in sustainable infrastructure assets that deliver long-term returns while supporting national climate goals.

“This transaction reflects our continued confidence in Abu Dhabi's long-term growth trajectory and the strength of its innovation-driven economy,” said Bakheet Al Katheeri, chief executive of Mubadala’s UAE investments platform.

Aldar said the deal strengthens its investment portfolio by adding a high-quality, fully leased asset while increasing exposure to developments linked to clean energy and technology sectors.

“The acquisition of The Link marks another important step in our strategic partnership with Mubadala,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive of Aldar.

Innovation hub focus

Masdar City has positioned itself as a centre for clean energy, artificial intelligence and research, with The Link forming part of its broader ecosystem.

Ahmed Baghoum, chief executive of Masdar City, said the acquisition supports the development’s role in advancing sustainable urban growth and future-focused industries.

The transaction comes as Abu Dhabi continues to scale investments in infrastructure tied to innovation and sustainability, as part of efforts to diversify its economy and support long-term growth.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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