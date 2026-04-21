Aldar, Mubadala acquire Masdar City asset ‘The Link’ for Dh654 million

Located in Masdar City, The Link comprises around 32,000 square metres of net leasable area across five buildings. The asset is fully occupied by tenants including Masdar and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

The transaction comes as Abu Dhabi continues to scale investments in infrastructure tied to innovation and sustainability, as part of efforts to diversify its economy and support long-term growth.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.