This landmark agreement is the first of its kind between ADEK and a private sector education provider, signalling a transformative shift in how the UAE develops and deploys Emirati teaching talent at scale. It establishes a comprehensive framework with Aldar Education leading on recruitment, deployment, and career progression opportunities for UAE Nationals within its schools, while ADEK supports this commitment with establishing entry pathways for top talent and enabling the development of qualified Emirati candidates through its teacher preparation and training initiatives.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar and Chairman of Aldar Education said:“Emiratisation is a nation-building imperative, and one that Aldar is committed to advancing across every dimension of our business. This partnership with ADEK marks an important step in strengthening Emiratisation within the education sector in Abu Dhabi, and we are proud that Aldar Education is the first private education provider to enter into a strategic partnership of this kind.

The framework will also align with national initiatives such as NAFIS and MOHRE, focusing on recognition of “new-to-sector” teacher development, academic-year hiring cycles, and incentives for long-term talent retention and progression. In line with the partnership, Aldar will also continue to create structured early-career pathways for UAE Nationals through internship and entry-level opportunities at Aldar Education, including up to 30 internships annually and up to 40 Classroom Assistant opportunities each year. These initiatives reflect the long-term commitment to growing Emirati talent from the ground up, creating sustainable pipelines that address both immediate recruitment needs and longer-term teacher supply.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.