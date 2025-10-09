Hazza bin Zayed witnesses launch of the 'National Talent Empowerment in Al Ain' forum

17 MoUs signed to provide more than 3,000 job opportunities for Emiratis
Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, witnessed the launch of the “National Talent Empowerment Forum in Al Ain,” during which 17 Memoranda of Understanding were signed between the Abu Dhabi Government Empowerment Department—represented by the Mawahib Center—and a number of government and semi-government entities as well as leading private sector institutions. The forum was hosted at ADNEC Al Ain.
The MoUs aim to provide more than 3,000 job opportunities for Emiratis across vital sectors, including banking and finance, education, emerging technologies, customer service, and other key fields that serve as fundamental pillars in advancing economic development in the Al Ain region.
The MoUs include various training and employment programs with major entities such as the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC, Mubadala, e& (Etisalat), G42 Group, and Abu Dhabi Aviation Group, contributing to promising career prospects for national talent and supporting efforts to attract Emirati professionals to participate in the nation’s development journey.
Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that Emiratisation is one of the top priorities of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, due to its strategic importance in enhancing the participation of national talent in meeting the needs of the labor market across the public and private sectors, thereby contributing to building a knowledge-based national economy.
Sheikh Hazza stressed the need for all entities involved in Emiratisation to join efforts to support initiatives and programs that prepare and qualify Emirati talent, and to invest in national human capital as a key driver of comprehensive development.
Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the key national efforts made to support and employ Emirati professionals in Al Ain, and reviewed the latest strategies and initiatives related to Emiratisation, job seeker qualification, and equipping them with the skills needed to enhance their readiness for the labor market in line with current and future requirements.
On this occasion, Ibrahim Nasser, Undersecretary of the Government Empowerment Department, said: “In cooperation with our partners, we are providing more than 3,000 job opportunities today, reflecting the leadership’s commitment to empowering Emirati talent across vital sectors. We are also building a comprehensive system to manage the job seeker journey and support national professionals through education, employment, and skills development, delivering direct benefits to the Al Ain community and contributing to its prosperity.”
The forum was organized by the Mawahib Center, part of the Abu Dhabi Government Empowerment Department, in cooperation with the Office of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and the Council for Education, Human and Community Development. It also saw the participation of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, and its national program “Nafis.”
The forum analyzed current and future labor market trends and highlighted efforts to align educational outputs with the needs of vital sectors such as finance, technology, 3D printing, aviation, and various industries that support economic growth in Al Ain.
The forum was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmanan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi; Sara Awadh Issa Muslim, Chairperson of the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi; Hajar Ahmed Al Dhahli, Secretary-General of the Council for Education, Human and Community Development; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Government Empowerment Department; and Ghanem Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.
