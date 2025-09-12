Ajman job fair offers 500 roles, conducts over 1,000 interviews for Emiratis

Participating companies praised for active role in supporting UAE’s Emiratisation strategy
Ajman: The Ajman Government’s Human Resources Department, in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), organized an Open Day recruitment event that brought together 16 private sector companies offering more than 500 job opportunities for Emirati job seekers.
Held at Al Bayt Al Mutahad in Ajman, the event experienced a strong response, with more than 1,000 on-the-spot interviews conducted across diverse fields, including engineering, finance, nursing, human resources, administration, education, and law.
Participating companies included leading employers such as Al Ghurair Investment, Al Ansari Financial Services, Union Cooperative, Ajman Cooperative, Amina Hospital, Ajman University, Al Tayer Motors, Al Madina American School, Al Hikma Private School, GMG (Gulf Marketing Group), Gulf Insurance Group, Keolis MHI, Mabanee Best, IQC Business Services Center, and Al Bahar Group, among others.
Anood Al Nuaimi, Director of Human Resources Policy at the department, said the initiative reflects Ajman’s commitment to accelerating Emiratisation and strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors. “This open day provides a platform to connect national talent with meaningful opportunities in the private sector, while supporting the UAE’s wider goals of attracting and retaining Emirati professionals,” she said.
Al Nuaimi praised the active role of participating companies in supporting the country’s Emiratisation strategy and their contribution to expanding the presence of Emirati professionals across key industries.
