Dh108,000 fine per unfilled job: UAE moves to penalise companies missing Emiratisation targets

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has begun enforcing financial contributions on private-sector companies that failed to meet Emiratisation targets for 2025, imposing a charge of Dh108,000 for each Emirati national not hired, as part of efforts to ensure compliance with national employment policies.
The ministry said the measures apply to companies that did not fulfil their required Emiratisation quotas by the end of 2025, after all eligible firms were urged to complete their obligations by December 31 to avoid financial or regulatory action.
Under the policy, according to Al Khaleej newspaper, companies employing 50 workers or more are required to increase the proportion of Emiratis in skilled roles by 2 per cent by the end of the year.
The requirements also extend to selected companies with workforces of between 20 and 49 employees operating in targeted economic sectors deemed capable of offering suitable employment opportunities. These firms are required to have hired at least one Emirati national and to have retained Emiratis employed before January 1, 2025.
The ministry said the level of compliance recorded across the private sector reflects growing awareness among companies of their national responsibilities and their role in supporting the UAE economy by empowering citizens in the labour market.
Companies were encouraged to make greater use of the Nafis programme platform to recruit Emirati talent across a wide range of specialisations, helping them meet Emiratisation requirements while strengthening workforce stability.
The ministry also warned that its monitoring systems continue to track compliance closely, including identifying negative practices such as “fake Emiratisation” or attempts to circumvent regulations.
Legal action will be taken against violators, it said, including downgrading company classifications and obliging firms to rectify their employment practices.
Emirati jobseekers were urged to report any violations of Emiratisation policies through the ministry’s call centre or approved digital channels.
At the same time, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to supporting compliant companies through incentives and benefits offered under the Nafis programme and the Emiratisation Partners Club. These include discounts of up to 80 per cent on ministry service fees and priority access to government procurement opportunities, aimed at supporting business growth while advancing national employment goals.
