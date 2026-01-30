Riding the new Emirati wave: How a generation is redefining lifestyle, fashion and art

The UAE’s young adults are redefining what it means to live, socialize, and unwind. For 21-year-old Meera Alshehhi, weekends blend activity, exploration, and connection. After her last class in university on Friday, Meera dives straight into what she calls her ideal weekend. “I get straight back to Dubai and spend time with my family. I usually do that by going on cruises with my brother, trying out a new café, and pressuring him into teaching me how to make a proper iced latte at home.”