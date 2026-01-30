Riding the new Emirati wave: How a generation is redefining lifestyle, fashion and art

Young Emiratis are turning everyday spaces into hubs of expression and connection
From the cafés lining Abu Dhabi’s Corniche to the ateliers of emerging designers, and the galleries where canvases come alive, a new generation of Emiratis is reshaping the way the UAE experiences life, fashion, and art. The new Emirati wave is not about rejecting tradition; it is about integrating heritage into modern expression, and it is most visible among 20-somethings who are exploring, socializing, and creating like never before.
Across lifestyle, fashion, and art, Emiratis in their twenties are leading a cultural shift: they are taking the country’s legacy and infusing it with energy, creativity, and global awareness.
The UAE’s young adults are redefining what it means to live, socialize, and unwind. For 21-year-old Meera Alshehhi, weekends blend activity, exploration, and connection. After her last class in university on Friday, Meera dives straight into what she calls her ideal weekend. “I get straight back to Dubai and spend time with my family. I usually do that by going on cruises with my brother, trying out a new café, and pressuring him into teaching me how to make a proper iced latte at home.”
Her days off are a mix of exploration and reflection. Indoor cycling classes at Motion or Crank keep her active, while quiet moments of journaling allow her to process the week. Cafés like Matcha Tokyo and Turtle Cove are both social hubs and creative spaces. “Turtle Cove is all about the vibes and the community,” she explains. “Matcha Tokyo is where I film a lot of my content, and the girls working there are the sweetest.”
Hidden gems are part of the weekend adventure too: Sunrise Beach or quieter stretches of Hidd offer reprieve from the urban pace. Restaurants are revisited regularly, forming part of a ritual that blends social life, leisure, and family bonding.
Meanwhile, Nasser Aljeaidi, 23, charts a weekend full of variety and connection. Fridays begin with family gatherings and prayers, followed by dinners and city cruising. Saturdays are often reserved for brunches, beach mornings, and socializing with friends, while Sundays focus on personal wellness — massages, barbershop visits, and reading. “I like spending my day off alone,” he notes, whether walking at Al Muzoon Island, driving aimlessly, or simply relaxing with coffee.
What emerges from these routines is a clear trend amozng young Emiratis: they are social, adventurous, and spontaneous about where they go and what they do. Cafés, hidden beaches, and cultural landmarks are not just destinations, they are integral to a lifestyle that values connection, wellness, and exploration. “The new Emirati lifestyle is about living traditions in a modern context,” Meera reflects. “We still gather, we still connect, but we’re adapting them to our lives in innovative ways.”
Emirati streetwear brand Lost Boys captures a parallel transformation in fashion. While streetwear is often seen as rebellious, the founders, Abdulla Alameri, 23, and Manea Alzaabi, 22, tempers that edge with cultural sensitivity. “We try to dim the rebellious side and bring in culture,” they explain. Their designs blend the UAE’s heritage with contemporary global styles, appealing to anyone with a love for fashion that is meaningful and stylish.
Bold choices, like their grey-and-pink collection, have succeeded despite initial skepticism, proving that young Emiratis are eager for innovation and personal expression. “Streetwear in the UAE is still emerging, and that’s precisely what makes it powerful,” they say. “The new Emirati wave in fashion is… improving.”
Founder of Celaeno Sara Al Khanjari, 26, is redefining another iconic piece of Emirati style: the abaya. Combining streetwear influence with modesty, her abayas can be worn over traditional mkhawar or paired with jeans and a t-shirt. “You can literally wear them two ways in one,” she states. Inspired by the UAE’s flag and traditional embroidery, her 3D designs use Japanese crepe to merge Eastern technique with Emirati heritage.
Fashion, she observes, has shifted dramatically in recent years. “Before, we saw mostly black abayas with stones. Now it’s bigger, more global.” Gen Z, she notes, has been a driving force, encouraging color, experimentation, and versatility even among older generations.
The result is a new fashion landscape where heritage and modernity coexist, and where young Emiratis are both audience and creators.
Art has also become a domain where the new Emirati wave thrives. Sumaya Al Khanjari, 22, discovered her calling in second grade when a pirate drawing had classmates lining up to watch her work. “That moment really shifted my perspective,” she says. In a country where tradition and modernity coexist, art became her private space for emotional expression. Realism dominates her work, infused with emotion, subtle references to Emirati culture, and a devotion to capturing what she feels, not just what she sees.
For Faris Alhammadi, artistry was a family inheritance. “My dad was an artist, and seeing his sketchbooks inspired me,” he recalls. “I just knew I wanted to do something similar; to create, to experiment, and to have my own voice.” Now, at 23, Faris experiments across styles and techniques, refusing to be confined to one genre. He is as comfortable with pencil sketches as with acrylics or mixed media.
Growing up in the UAE, both artists have benefited from a flourishing creative ecosystem, exhibitions, conventions, and support for young talent have made it possible to pursue art professionally. Faris aims to produce work that can be compared to international standards while staying true to Emirati values. “I want people to feel my work and stand alongside foreign work, without losing its Emirati soul,” he says.
Through both Sumaya and Faris, it is clear that art in the UAE is no longer confined to cultural motifs. It is personal, experimental, and deeply expressive — a key pillar of the new Emirati wave.
The new Emirati wave is not about breaking with the past. It is about carrying it forward — intentionally, creatively, and proudly. Whether cycling along the Corniche, curating streetwear, styling abayas in innovative ways, or painting emotions onto canvases, young Emiratis are defining a generation that is both rooted and forward-looking. The UAE’s future is alive in these cafés, studios, galleries, and streets — in the energy, ambition, and creativity of its twenty-somethings.
