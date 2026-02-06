GOLD/FOREX
Khalaf Al Habtoor launches Dh270 million housing plan for Emirati youth

88 apartments offered at subsidised rates to support Emiratis preparing for marriage

Gulf News Report
Businessman covers 70% of home costs to remove marriage barriers for young families.
Gulf News archive

Emirati businessman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor has announced the launch of a landmark housing initiative aimed for supporting Emirati youth ahead of marriage, driven by his firm belief that the family is the cornerstone of society and the foundation of national stability, and that access to housing represents the first step towards building a stable married life.

The initiative includes the allocation of 88 residential apartments in Al Habtoor Tower, designated for Emirati youth planning to get married. The units comprise one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, intended to serve as the first home in which newly formed families begin their lives together.

Under the initiative, Khalaf Al Habtoor has pledged to cover approximately 70% of the value of each residential unit from his own funds, with beneficiaries required to pay only 30%, supported by flexible payment plans extending up to five years, in accordance with applicable terms and conditions. The total value of the initiative exceeds Dh270 million.

Al Habtoor emphasised that the initiative is not a commercial real estate project, but rather a practical humanitarian and social commitment aimed at removing one of the most significant obstacles facing young people when considering marriage. He stressed that supporting youth must translate into tangible actions that make a real difference in their lives.

This initiative builds on a series of community-focused programmes launched by Al Habtoor over the years to support Emirati citizens and empower them to establish stable families. These initiatives have included support for Emirati employees upon marriage, increased assistance upon the birth of children, ongoing advocacy for marriage and family formation, active participation in national discussions on the challenges facing youth through community initiatives and dialogues, as well as hosting group wedding ceremonies for young men and women.

Al Habtoor noted that true investment lies in investing in people, and that enabling young people to marry and build stable families has a positive long-term impact on society, the economy and social security.

The statement concluded by reaffirming that strong families form the basis of a cohesive society, and that supporting young people at the beginning of their lives is a shared responsibility. Al Habtoor called on various stakeholders to contribute to practical initiatives that enhance family stability and support the future of the nation.

