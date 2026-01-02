Abu Dhabi to launch comprehensive youth strategy to support young families in 2026

The Namo programme also allows citizens earning between AED 21,000 and AED 50,000 per month to receive deductions from their housing loans: AED 30,000 for the fourth child, AED 30,000 for the fifth, and AED 40,000 for the sixth, without altering the original loan term. For beneficiaries earning over AED 50,000 per month, monthly instalments may be reduced by extending the housing loan repayment period by up to nine years — three additional years for each additional child from the fourth to the sixth.