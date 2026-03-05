Abu Dhabi resumes limited flights after disruption while 7,000 passengers get support
Dubai: Limited flight operations have resumed at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport following recent disruptions, with authorities coordinating a wide support network for thousands of affected passengers across the emirate.
Airport authorities confirmed that operations restarted in close coordination with the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Center in Abu Dhabi, following several days of intensive coordination across government agencies, airlines and the hospitality sector.
The phased return of flights marks an important step in restoring connectivity at one of the region’s busiest travel hubs while ensuring passenger safety and wellbeing remain the top priority.
Authorities said significant efforts were carried out over the past few days to support travellers whose journeys were affected by scheduling changes and operational disruptions.
More than 4,300 complimentary hotel rooms were arranged across 74 hotels throughout Abu Dhabi to accommodate approximately 7,000 passengers while flight schedules were being adjusted.
Hospitality providers across the emirate worked alongside airport authorities to ensure travellers had access to comfortable accommodation and essential services during the disruption.
The coordinated response aimed to provide stability for passengers while airlines and airport operators worked to restore services gradually.
Support for travellers extended beyond accommodation, with multiple government entities and private sector partners collaborating to assist passengers during the transition period.
Authorities arranged shuttle services to transport passengers between hotels and the airport, while refreshments, hospitality services and retail vouchers were provided to help travellers manage extended waiting periods.
Medical support services were also made available to ensure passengers received care if required during the disruption.
These measures were implemented through joint efforts with several authorities across Abu Dhabi, creating a coordinated response network designed to assist travellers while operations stabilised.
Airport authorities said the priority throughout the disruption and recovery phase has remained the wellbeing of passengers and staff.
Abu Dhabi Airports said the coordinated response reflected strong collaboration across the emirate’s travel and hospitality sectors during a period of operational pressure.
Authorities continue to advise passengers to check directly with their airlines for the latest information before travelling to the airport.
Passengers holding confirmed tickets have been asked to contact their airlines to receive updated flight schedules and departure instructions.
Travellers are also urged to travel to Zayed International Airport only after receiving confirmation from their airline on the appropriate arrival time for departure.