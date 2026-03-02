GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi Airport resumes partial operations as exceptional flights begin

Passengers urged to check with airlines before travel

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Zayed International Airport

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports confirmed on Monday that operations have partially resumed at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) as of 2 March 2026, in coordination with relevant authorities and airline partners.

The airport operator said passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules before travelling to the airport. 

The announcement follows a decision by the General Civil Aviation Authority to launch exceptional flight operations across UAE airports, allowing stranded passengers affected by recent developments to depart in line with schedules to be communicated by airlines to travellers and relevant destinations.

Huda Ata
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
