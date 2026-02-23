Emirates, Etihad cancel more US–UAE flights amid winter storm

Travel restrictions and 60cm snowfall disrupt New York, New Jersey, Boston routes
Emirates and Etihad Airways have cancelled additional flights to and from the United States on Monday as a powerful winter storm sweeps across the Northeast. The blizzard has prompted travel bans, flight suspensions and widespread shutdowns across major cities, including New York, New Jersey and Boston.
Authorities in New York City and New Jersey imposed travel restrictions as up to 60cm of snow and strong winds reduced visibility to near zero in some areas.
Emirates confirmed multiple cancellations between February 22 and 24 due to severe snowstorm conditions affecting New York, Newark and Boston.
Cancelled services include routes between:
Dubai and New York (JFK)
Athens and Newark (EWR)
Dubai and Boston (BOS)
Milan and New York (JFK)
List of flights:
EK204 / February 23 – New York (JFK) to Dubai
EK210 / February 23 – Newark (EWR) to Athens
EK237 / February 23 - Dubai to Boston (BOS)
EK238 / February 23 - Boston (BOS) to Dubai
EK201 / February 23- Dubai to New York (JFK)
EK202 / February 23 - New York (JFK) to Dubai
EK205 / February 23 - Milan to New York (JFK)
EK206 / February 23 - New York (JFK) to Milan
EK203 / February 23 – Dubai to New York (JFK)
EK204 / February 24– New York (JFK) to Dubai
EK209 / February 23 - Athens to Newark (EWR)
EK210 / February 23 - Newark(EWR) to Athens
Passengers connecting to New York, Newark or Boston on cancelled flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.
The airline has advised affected customers to contact their travel agents for rebooking, while those who booked directly should reach out to Emirates. Travellers are also urged to update contact details via the airline’s booking portal to receive real-time updates.
Emirates said it continues to closely monitor the evolving weather situation.
Etihad Airways has also suspended several services between Abu Dhabi and the United States on February 22, 23 and 24.
Cancelled flights include:
Abu Dhabi – New York (JFK)
New York (JFK) – Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi – Boston (BOS)
Boston (BOS) – Abu Dhabi
In addition, one New York–Abu Dhabi service on February 22 departed four hours earlier than scheduled.
The following services have been cancelled:
EY001 Abu Dhabi (AUH) – New York (JFK) (February 23)
EY002 New York (JFK) – Abu Dhabi (AUH) (February 23)
EY007 Abu Dhabi (AUH) – Boston (BOS) (February 23)
EY008 Boston (BOS) – Abu Dhabi (AUH) (February 23)
EY003 Abu Dhabi (AUH) – New York (JFK) (February 23)
EY004 New York (JFK) – Abu Dhabi (AUH) (February 23)
EY001 Abu Dhabi (AUH) – New York (JFK) (February 24)
EY002 New York (JFK) – Abu Dhabi (AUH) (February 24)
Etihad said further delays or cancellations may follow depending on conditions. Impacted guests are being rebooked on alternative services or offered full refunds upon request.
The US National Weather Service warned that 30 to 60cm of snow could blanket large parts of the Northeast, accompanied by heavy winds and visibility dropping to a quarter mile or less.
Blizzard warnings were issued across New York City, Long Island and Boston, with states including New Jersey, Delaware, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts declaring states of emergency.
New York City officials imposed a ban on non-emergency travel overnight, while regional airports cancelled thousands of flights ahead of the storm. Even Broadway performances were called off as the region braced for what forecasters described as a major nor’easter.
Travellers are advised to check directly with their airlines before heading to the airport as disruptions continue.