Etihad cancels Abu Dhabi–US flights amid heavy snow and winter storm

Flights to New York and Washington suspended as severe weather disrupts US air travel
Dubai: Etihad Airways has cancelled flights to and from New York’s JFK and Washington Dulles (IAD) airports on Sunday, January 25, due to severe winter storm and airport closures affecting parts of North America.
The cancellations come as a major winter storm continues to disrupt air travel across the US, grounding thousands of flights this weekend, with airports in Dallas, Atlanta, and Washington DC among the hardest hit.
The affected flights include:
EY1/AUH – JFK
EY3/AUH – JFK
EY2/JFK – AUH
EY4/JFK – AUH
EY5/AUH – IAD
EY6/IAD – AUH
Etihad said all other services to the US and Canada are currently operating as scheduled.
Passengers impacted by the cancellations are being assisted by Etihad teams and will be rebooked on alternative flights or offered full refunds. Guests are advised to update their contact details at etihad.com/contactme to receive SMS or email updates.
“The safety and comfort of our guests and crew remain our highest priority,” Etihad said, apologising for the disruption. Passengers can contact Etihad’s call centre at +971 600 555 666, visit etihad.com, or use the Etihad mobile app for the latest updates.
Wider impact of the winter storm
Earlier on Sunday, Emirates also cancelled multiple flights to and from the US due to the ongoing snow and ice storm. Customers connecting through Dubai on these cancelled flights were not accepted for travel at their point of origin.
The storm, which has already battered the US southwest and central regions, is now expected to affect the mid-Atlantic and northeastern states, stretching from New Mexico to the Eastern seaboard. More than 2,700 weekend flights have already been cancelled, according to flight tracker FlightAware, including hundreds in and out of Texas.
Dallas is among the most heavily impacted cities, with over 65% of flights from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and more than 60% from Dallas Love Field already cancelled.
American Airlines, headquartered in Fort Worth, cancelled nearly 20% of its Saturday flights. Other major airports expected to face severe disruption on Sunday include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Reagan National Airport in Washington DC, and Baltimore/Washington International Airport.
