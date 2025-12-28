GOLD/FOREX
It’s snowing! How a massive cold front changed the global map to winter wonderlands

From New York to Saudi Arabia, snowfall turns landscapes into magical winter wonderlands

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
From New York to Russia, Europe to Srinagar, and even the mountains of Saudi Arabia, recent snowfall has turned landscapes into breathtaking winter wonderlands.

Experience the magic of snow-covered cities, forests, and mountains across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Countries including Saudi Arabia, India, Germany, and Russia have seen picturesque scenes unfold, offering a rare glimpse of nature’s frozen beauty.

Scroll through to enjoy some of the most captivating winter photos from around the globe.

Blizzards batter the US Midwest

A powerful winter storm is sweeping across the U.S., bringing heavy snow, ice and strong winds from the Plains to the Midwest and Northeast, while a sharp cold front triggers severe weather in the South. Snowfall near Lake Superior could top two feet, with whiteout conditions making travel dangerous. The storm follows days of record warmth, with temperatures now plunging as frigid northern air collides with lingering southern heat, disrupting travel and reshaping landscapes nationwide.

Walking through a world of ice

Winter magic arrives in North Woodstock as the Ice Castles open, welcoming visitors into a hand-carved world of shimmering caverns and winding tunnels. Built from thousands of icicles, the glowing, LED-lit passageways offer a true peak winter experience.

Saudi Arabia’s snowy escape

Snowfall in Tabuk and the Trojena Mountains turned the region into a winter playground, with residents skiing, playing, and capturing the rare icy scenes. White blankets on rugged slopes contrasted sharply with the Kingdom’s usual desert climate, revealing Saudi Arabia’s striking and diverse landscapes.

Himachal sees festive tourism surge

Hill stations in Himachal Pradesh are bustling as tourists escape Delhi’s pollution. Manali and Kullu attract crowds at Hadimba Temple, Mall Road, and Rohtang Pass, while Shimla braces for a winter rush with near-full hotel occupancy and the Winter Carnival. Pleasant weather and snowfall prospects are drawing visitors from across India, boosting the state’s tourism.IANS

China turns into a winter wonderland

Northern China’s Shenyang in Liaoning province transformed into a sparkling winter scene as recent snowfall blanketed streets, trees, and rooftops in white. Locals and tourists captured the icy landscapes, where frozen branches glistened under soft sunlight, turning the city into a picturesque winter wonderland.

Strong winds disrupt northern Sweden

Strong winds hit Vasterbotten and northern mountain areas near Hemavan on December 27, 2025, causing travel and local disruptions. Authorities have urged residents and visitors to exercise caution.

Heavy snowfall blankets Ukraine

Ukraine experienced heavy snowfall, disrupting transport and daily activities across several regions. Authorities have issued warnings for motorists and urged residents to take precautions as snow accumulation continues.

Freezing temperatures grip Germany

A cold wave has swept across Germany, bringing freezing temperatures and frost to many regions.

Heavy snow draws tourists to Switzerland


Heavy snowfall in Switzerland has transformed ski resorts and paragliding sites into winter wonderlands, attracting large numbers of tourists eager to enjoy the seasonal sports and festivities. Authorities have urged visitors to follow safety guidelines amid the busy conditions.

