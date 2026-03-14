World’s richest nations ranked by natural resources — where Iran, US, Israel, Russia, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Congo and the Philippines stand

Russia's underground empire: The $75 trillion giant leading the global resource race
In an era where energy security and mineral dominance shape international alliances, a fresh compilation of data has unveiled the world's wealthiest nations — not by GDP, but by the staggering value of their untapped natural resources.
Drawing from authoritative sources like the World Bank, IMF, and the US Energy Information Administration, the 2026 estimates paint a picture of hidden fortunes buried beneath the earth, totaling trillions in oil, gas, coal, minerals, timber, and more.
Topping the list is Russia, with an eye-watering $75 trillion in reserves, dwarfing even economic powerhouses like the United States.
This ranking underscores how geography continues to dictate global power dynamics amid tech booms and climate challenges.
The top contenders reveal a mix of oil-rich nations, vast northern wildernesses, and mineral hotspots.
Russia leads with its immense Siberian expanses, boasting the world's largest natural gas reserves, alongside coal, oil, timber, and rare earth metals essential for modern tech.
The US follows at $45 trillion, fueled by coal deposits in Appalachia, timber in the Pacific Northwest, natural gas from shale fracking, and gold in states like Nevada.
Saudi Arabia claims third place with $34.4 trillion, almost entirely from its legendary oil fields in the Arabian Peninsula, supplemented by natural gas and phosphates.
Canada, at $33.2 trillion, leverages oil sands in Alberta, uranium in Saskatchewan, and vast boreal forests for timber.
Iran rounds out the top five with $27.3 trillion, primarily from Gulf oil and gas.
Further down, China ($23 trillion) dominates rare earth metals — critical for electric vehicles and renewables — while also holding massive coal and timber stocks.
Brazil ($21.8 trillion) shines with Amazonian timber, iron ore, and gold, though deforestation raises alarms.
Australia ($19.9 trillion) excels in iron, coal, and uranium Down Under.
Iraq ($15.9 trillion) and Venezuela ($14.3 trillion) rely heavily on oil, but political instability hampers extraction, as World Population Review.
Notably, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) surges to sixth at $24 trillion, thanks to cobalt (70% of global reserves), copper, and diamonds — vital for batteries in the green energy transition.
These figures aren't just numbers; they highlight geopolitical flashpoints.
Russia's resource wealth has funded its military endeavours and weathered sanctions, positioning it as a energy supplier to Europe and Asia despite ongoing conflicts.
The US, with its diversified portfolio, pushes for domestic production to reduce reliance on imports, as seen in recent shale booms.
Middle Eastern giants like Saudi Arabia and Iran wield oil as a diplomatic weapon, influencing prices and alliances through OPEC decisions.
Meanwhile, Australia's minerals power the global shift to renewables, but tensions with China over rare earths loom large.
Yet, wealth in the ground doesn't always translate to prosperity above it. Venezuela's oil riches contrast with economic turmoil, while the DRC grapples with conflict and exploitation by foreign firms, leaving locals in poverty despite cobalt's boom.
Environmental concerns add complexity: Extracting these resources accelerates climate change, with calls for sustainable mining growing louder.
As the world eyes net-zero goals by 2050, nations like China and Australia could see their values skyrocket from battery metals, potentially reshaping the list.
Per capita (pe individual citizen), the story shifts dramatically.
Saudi Arabia tops at nearly $1 million per person, followed by Canada ($822,000) and Australia ($727,000), highlighting how smaller populations amplify resource leverage.
Russia drops to fourth at $521,000, underscoring scale versus efficiency. This ranking has sparked debates about equity and future conflicts.
As AI and electric tech demand surges, these resource titans hold the cards.
Will they fuel innovation or ignite rivalries?
Only time — and mining/drilling — will tell.