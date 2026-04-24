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Dubai gold prices drop amid war tensions, rising oil costs

India sees sharper decline while Saudi gold holds steady amid uncertainty

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Gold slips in Dubai as Hormuz tensions and inflation fears build.
Gold slips in Dubai as Hormuz tensions and inflation fears build.
AFP

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai fell on Friday, tracking a broader global decline as the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran and a surge in oil prices continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

In morning trade, 24-carat gold dropped to Dh563.25 per gram, down from Dh565.75 the previous session — a decline of Dh2.50. The 22-carat variant also eased to Dh521.50 from Dh524.00, reflecting softer demand and cautious market positioning.

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The drop extends losses from Thursday, when Dubai gold prices had already slipped amid weaker global cues. At the time, markets were reacting to stalled US-Iran negotiations and elevated crude prices, which raised fears of persistent inflation and “higher-for-longer” interest rates — a key headwind for non-yielding assets like gold.

(Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

Saudi Arabia, India trends

In Saudi Arabia, gold prices remained flat, suggesting a pause in trading momentum.
24-carat gold held at 598.00 SAR, while 22-carat stayed unchanged at 550.00 SAR.

India, however, saw a steeper correction in line with global weakness.
24-carat gold fell to ₹152,950 per 10 grams from ₹154,360, while 22-carat dropped to ₹140,200 from ₹141,500.

The sharper fall highlights how international price pressures and currency movements are feeding into retail markets.

Global markets

Internationally, gold prices extended losses for a third straight session, with spot gold at $4,679.41, down $26.76 or 0.57 per cent. The metal is also heading for a weekly decline after a four-week rally.

Samer Hasn, Senior Market Analyst at XS.com, said gold’s weakness comes despite heightened geopolitical tensions. “Gold declines for the third day in a row while still holding just above $4,700 per ounce,” he said, noting that the collapse of ceasefire momentum and renewed disruptions to oil supply are reshaping market dynamics.

Brent crude prices have surged past $100 per barrel amid continued strain around the Strait of Hormuz, fuelling inflation fears and reinforcing expectations that interest rates could stay elevated for longer. This has reduced gold’s appeal, as higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding the metal.

At the same time, renewed outflows from major gold exchange-traded funds signal waning institutional demand, even as geopolitical risks persist.

For now, gold remains caught between competing forces — safe-haven demand from geopolitical uncertainty and sustained pressure from high interest rates — leaving prices vulnerable in the near term.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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