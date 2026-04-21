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Gold prices in Dubai slip further as markets track dollar strength, not war tensions

Retail prices ease even as Strait tensions rise and rate outlook firms

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Buyers are seeing some relief after last week’s elevated levels.
Buyers are seeing some relief after last week’s elevated levels.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai edged lower again on Tuesday morning, signalling that global monetary cues — not geopolitical tensions from the ongoing US-Israel conflict involving Iran — are continuing to drive bullion markets.

(Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

Despite heightened uncertainty in the region, local rates softened, extending Monday’s decline and reinforcing a broader trend where interest rate expectations and currency movements are outweighing safe-haven demand.

In Dubai, 24-carat gold was priced at Dh577.00 per gram, down from Dh580.50 yesterday. The 22-carat variant slipped to Dh534.25 from Dh537.50.

This marks a continued easing after Monday’s drop, suggesting that buyers are seeing some relief after last week’s elevated levels, though the pullback remains gradual rather than sharp.

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The trend mirrors Monday’s market direction, when prices fell more noticeably amid a global dip in bullion below the $4,800 mark.

While geopolitical tensions — particularly around Iran and key oil routes — remain elevated, markets are showing a clear preference to respond to macroeconomic signals, especially movements in the US dollar and interest rate outlook.

Saudi Arabia, India rates

Across the region, Saudi gold prices were unchanged, indicating a pause in momentum. The 24-carat rate held steady at 596.00, while 22-carat gold remained at 544.00. This flat trend suggests that the earlier global pullback has already been priced in, with little fresh catalyst to push prices in either direction in the Saudi market.

In India, gold prices were also stable. The 24-carat rate stood at ₹155,290 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was at ₹142,350 per 10 grams — both unchanged from the previous session. The lack of movement reflects a similar wait-and-watch approach among buyers, particularly as global signals remain mixed and currency factors play a larger role.

Internationally, gold prices continued to ease, with spot gold down around 0.5 per cent to $4,795 per ounce, extending losses from the previous session. A slightly stronger US dollar has made gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, adding downward pressure.

Markets are closely watching whether the US and Iran will move forward with potential peace talks, which could influence oil prices and broader inflation expectations. Analysts have said that while geopolitical risks remain a supporting factor, gold’s recent trajectory has been more closely tied to shifts in the dollar and bond yields.

After a three-week rally driven largely by softer inflation data and declining yields, gold now appears to be entering a consolidation phase. Any rebound in the dollar or US Treasury yields could weigh further on prices, suggesting that near-term movements may remain volatile but range-bound unless a clear macro trigger emerges.

*With inputs from Reuters

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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