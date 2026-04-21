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WTI, Brent crude prices slide in morning Asian trade on expectations of Iran-US talks in Islamabad

WTI falls more than Brent as diplomacy hopes temper Middle East risk premium

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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The drop in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) in early Asian trade on Tuesday (April 21) was larger than Brent’s, suggesting traders saw US crude as more sensitive to the latest diplomatic signal.
The drop in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) in early Asian trade on Tuesday (April 21) was larger than Brent’s, suggesting traders saw US crude as more sensitive to the latest diplomatic signal.

Oil prices fell in early Tokyo trading Tuesday (April 21, 2026) as markets focused on expectations for fresh Iran-US talks in Islamabad, with traders betting diplomacy could ease Middle East supply risks.

OilPrice.com data showed WTI crude at $86.58, down 0.84, or 0.96%, while Brent crude stood at $94.96, down 0.52, or 0.54%, at about 10:18 am Tokyo time (1:28 GMT on April 21).

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The move came as sentiment shifted ahead of the April 21 peace talks in Islamabad, with investors weighing whether renewed negotiations could reduce the chance of further disruptions in the region.

The drop in WTI was larger than Brent’s, suggesting traders saw US crude as more sensitive to the latest diplomatic signal.

Murban crude moved the other way, rising 1.34 to 93.04, while natural gas slipped 0.034 to 2.655, underscoring uneven trading across energy markets.

The broader picture still reflects heightened volatility, with geopolitics driving prices more than supply fundamentals in the short term.

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