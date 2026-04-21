Oil shock 2.0? Houthis threaten Bab Al- Mandab shutdown as Hormuz drama reignites, crude prices rebound

Nov. 14, 2023: Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi warned the group would target Israeli ships in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait.

November 19, 2023: Houthis seized the Galaxy Leader, an Israeli-owned, Japanese-operated cargo ship, in the Red Sea and took its crew to Hodeida.

December 15, 2023: Houthis struck two Liberian-flagged tankers in the Red Sea and fired ballistic missiles toward Bab Al-MandAb, hitting one vessel and damaging another.

December 23–26, 2023: Houthis fired missiles and drones in the southern Red Sea, including an attack on the MSC United VIII after repeated warnings.

February 22, 2024: The Houthis announced a formal ban on vessels owned or linked to Israeli, British, or American entities in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea.