Yemen’s Houthi militants raise Red Sea trade risks amid Hormuz blockade

The Iran-aligned group, which controls Yemen’s capital Sanaa and large parts of the north, said it targeted “sensitive Israeli military sites ”. The strikes mark its first direct intervention in the conflict, despite weeks of escalating tensions.

But acting in direct support of Iran in a broader regional war may not carry the same level of backing — especially if it triggers economic pain or further instability.

Even countries like Saudi Arabia, which can bypass Hormuz via pipelines to the Red Sea, could see those alternatives come under strain if Houthi attacks on shipping intensify.

Any disruption there, combined with renewed threats in the Red Sea, would put two of the world’s key trade chokepoints under simultaneous pressure — raising the risk of higher energy prices, shipping delays and wider economic fallout.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.