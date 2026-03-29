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Ground war next? US readies Iran options as troops move: What we know

Pentagon weighs limited ground ops as Marines deploy, but no final call yet

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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File photo: US troops patrol at an Afghan National Army (ANA) Base in Logar province, Afghanistan, in August 2018. Up to 10,000 more troops could be sent to the Middle East region, reports said.
File photo: US troops patrol at an Afghan National Army (ANA) Base in Logar province, Afghanistan, in August 2018. Up to 10,000 more troops could be sent to the Middle East region, reports said.
Gulf News file

Dubai: The United States is actively preparing options for ground operations in Iran — including deploying thousands of troops for coastal raids and potential island seizures — in what could mark a major escalation of the war, according to a report by The Washington Post.

While President Donald Trump has not approved any plan yet, forces are already being positioned in the region, raising fresh questions over whether the conflict is nearing a dangerous new phase.

The White House said the Pentagon provides the president ‘maximum optionality.’

What we know so far

  • Pentagon preparing limited ground operation options

  • Could involve thousands of troops

  • Focus on coastal raids and island seizures

  • Timeline could stretch weeks to months. Officials differ on timelines, ranging from weeks to several months.

  • No final approval from Trump yet

What kind of operation is being planned?

US officials say the plans fall short of a full-scale invasion but go far beyond symbolic action.

They include:

  • Deploying special forces and conventional infantry

  • Launching extended coastal raids

  • Seizing and holding strategic positions

  • The likely focus is Iran’s southern coastline near the Strait of Hormuz — a vital oil chokepoint where disruptions can rattle global markets.

Marines moving into position

  • A key signal of escalation is the growing US troop presence.

  • Around 5,000 Marines and sailors are already deployed

  • Additional forces, including the 82nd Airborne Division, are on standby

  • Up to 10,000 more troops could be sent to the region

  • Marines are typically used for rapid coastal assaults and holding contested ground, suggesting any operation would likely begin along Iran’s coastline.

Kharg Island in focus

One possible target is Kharg Island, which handles about 90% of Iran’s oil exports.

US forces have already struck military targets on the island but avoided its oil facilities.

Seizing Kharg could:

  • Sever Iran’s economic lifeline

  • Disrupt global oil flows

  • Increase pressure on Tehran

  • But it also carries major risks.

  • Why the risks are high

  • Experts warn that even limited ground operations could quickly turn deadly. The war has already killed 13 US servicemembers and wounded more than 300

Holding territory — especially small islands — would expose US troops to:

  • Drone swarms

  • Missile strikes

  • Sustained artillery fire

  • Instead, some analysts argue Washington may prefer continued strikes on Iran’s coastal missile and drone sites, rather than attempting to occupy territory.

  • US Central Command has already carried out such strikes, including attacks using 5,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on hardened sites near the Strait of Hormuz.

So, is a ground war imminent?

  • Not yet — but the trajectory is shifting.

  • Planning is underway

  • Troops are moving into position

  • Military options are expanding

Trump has warned Iran to “get serious soon… before it’s too late,” adding there would be “NO TURNING BACK” if diplomacy fails.

The bottom line

This is no longer just an air and naval campaign.

The US is now preparing for a scenario where boots on the ground — likely led by Marines — could be used to seize and hold key positions near the Strait of Hormuz.

Whether that happens may depend on one thing: Can diplomacy move fast enough — or is the war about to enter a far more dangerous phase?

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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americasUS-Israel-Iran war

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