Ground war next? US readies Iran options as troops move: What we know

Pentagon weighs limited ground ops as Marines deploy, but no final call yet
Dubai: The United States is actively preparing options for ground operations in Iran — including deploying thousands of troops for coastal raids and potential island seizures — in what could mark a major escalation of the war, according to a report by The Washington Post.
While President Donald Trump has not approved any plan yet, forces are already being positioned in the region, raising fresh questions over whether the conflict is nearing a dangerous new phase.
Pentagon preparing limited ground operation options
Could involve thousands of troops
Focus on coastal raids and island seizures
Timeline could stretch weeks to months. Officials differ on timelines, ranging from weeks to several months.
No final approval from Trump yet
US officials say the plans fall short of a full-scale invasion but go far beyond symbolic action.
They include:
Deploying special forces and conventional infantry
Launching extended coastal raids
Seizing and holding strategic positions
The likely focus is Iran’s southern coastline near the Strait of Hormuz — a vital oil chokepoint where disruptions can rattle global markets.
A key signal of escalation is the growing US troop presence.
Around 5,000 Marines and sailors are already deployed
Additional forces, including the 82nd Airborne Division, are on standby
Up to 10,000 more troops could be sent to the region
Marines are typically used for rapid coastal assaults and holding contested ground, suggesting any operation would likely begin along Iran’s coastline.
One possible target is Kharg Island, which handles about 90% of Iran’s oil exports.
US forces have already struck military targets on the island but avoided its oil facilities.
Sever Iran’s economic lifeline
Disrupt global oil flows
Increase pressure on Tehran
But it also carries major risks.
Why the risks are high
Experts warn that even limited ground operations could quickly turn deadly. The war has already killed 13 US servicemembers and wounded more than 300
Holding territory — especially small islands — would expose US troops to:
Drone swarms
Missile strikes
Sustained artillery fire
Instead, some analysts argue Washington may prefer continued strikes on Iran’s coastal missile and drone sites, rather than attempting to occupy territory.
US Central Command has already carried out such strikes, including attacks using 5,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on hardened sites near the Strait of Hormuz.
Not yet — but the trajectory is shifting.
Planning is underway
Troops are moving into position
Military options are expanding
Trump has warned Iran to “get serious soon… before it’s too late,” adding there would be “NO TURNING BACK” if diplomacy fails.
This is no longer just an air and naval campaign.
The US is now preparing for a scenario where boots on the ground — likely led by Marines — could be used to seize and hold key positions near the Strait of Hormuz.
Whether that happens may depend on one thing: Can diplomacy move fast enough — or is the war about to enter a far more dangerous phase?