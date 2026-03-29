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UAE and Ukrainian Presidents discuss cooperation and regional developments

Talks focus on peace in Ukraine, regional tensions and expanding economic ties

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UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, discussed security developments in the region amid ongoing military escalation and their implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on international navigation and the global economy.

The meeting also addressed the continued Iranian terrorist aggression targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. Zelenskyy reiterated his condemnation of this aggression, noting that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter and undermines regional and international peace and security.

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The two sides also discussed opportunities to advance bilateral cooperation under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Ukraine, reaffirming their shared commitment to achieving its objectives.

Moreover, Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE’s support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and officials.

Zelenskyy arrived in the UAE earlier, where he was received at the airport by His Excellency Suhail bin Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, along with a number of officials.

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UAEUkraine

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