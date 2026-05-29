Gargash recalls delivering plans for Aden's liberation during Riyadh meeting
Abu Dhabi: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, on Friday paid tribute to former Yemeni president Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi following his death on Thursday, recalling a pivotal moment during Yemen’s conflict and expressing hope for lasting peace in the country.
In a post on X, Gargash prayed for Hadi’s forgiveness and mercy, describing a meeting with the former Yemeni leader in Riyadh during the early stages of the Yemen conflict.
Gargash said he remembered his first visit to Hadi in the Saudi capital, where he had been tasked by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with conveying plans related to the liberation of Aden.
“I still remember the optimism in his eyes as he listened to the details explained by the Emirati military officers,” Gargash wrote.
He concluded by praying for Hadi’s soul and expressing hope that Yemen would achieve security, stability and peace after years of conflict and hardship.
The Former Yemeni President died on Thursday in Riyadh at the age of 81. Hadi fled to Saudi Arabia after the Houthi militia seized the capital Sanaa
Hadi had been living in the Saudi capital since the Iran aligned Houthis overran Sanaa and ousted the internationally recognised government during Yemen’s conflict.
He served as president of Yemen for several years before announcing in 2022 the transfer of his powers to the Presidential Leadership Council as part of efforts to restructure the anti-Houthi camp and revive peace efforts.