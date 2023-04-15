Abu Dhabi: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, emphasized the need for restraint and dialogue in Sudan amid the ongoing conflict in the country.
In a statement on Twitter, Gargash expressed solidarity with the people of Sudan and urged all parties involved to avoid violence, as it only leads to more violence.
"We stand in solidarity with our Sudanese brothers and sisters, recognizing that violence only begets more violence. The only path forward is through restraint and dialogue between the conflicting parties. A peaceful transition to a new chapter is essential for this storied nation after enduring prolonged hardships. May peace and kindness prevail for Sudan and its people," Gargash tweeted.