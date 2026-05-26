GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE built on strong foundations to overcome challenges: Anwar Gargash

Leadership, institutions and unity key to UAE resilience, says Dr Gargash

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President
Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, said wars may create temporary challenges, but the UAE was built on strong foundations that make it more capable of remaining resilient and overcoming difficulties.

In a post on X, Dr Anwar Gargash said the country’s strength is rooted in “wise leadership, strong institutions, a competitive and advanced economy, and authentic values based on solidarity, tolerance and justice.”

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Dr Anwar Gargash added that the UAE’s success “was not the product of coincidence, but the result of a deeply rooted vision and years of sincere and continuous work,” stressing that the country is capable of overcoming challenges with confidence and stability.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

In a post on X, Gargash said the UAE had maintained a strong and influential presence at the conference.

Gargash highlights UAE role at Globsec Forum 2026

2m read
Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President

Iran's 'bullying' has shattered Gulf trust: Gargash

1m read
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President

Targeting of Barakah constitutes criminal act: Gargash

2m read
Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President

UAE stresses collective action to protect Hormuz strait

1m read