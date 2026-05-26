Leadership, institutions and unity key to UAE resilience, says Dr Gargash
Abu Dhabi: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, said wars may create temporary challenges, but the UAE was built on strong foundations that make it more capable of remaining resilient and overcoming difficulties.
In a post on X, Dr Anwar Gargash said the country’s strength is rooted in “wise leadership, strong institutions, a competitive and advanced economy, and authentic values based on solidarity, tolerance and justice.”
Dr Anwar Gargash added that the UAE’s success “was not the product of coincidence, but the result of a deeply rooted vision and years of sincere and continuous work,” stressing that the country is capable of overcoming challenges with confidence and stability.