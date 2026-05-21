Iranian 'bullying' has shattered Gulf trust; attempts to redraw regional reality will fail: Anwar Gargash

Attempts to control Hormuz or UAE waters are ‘wishful thinking’, warns Gargash
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the Iranian bullying has eroded trust, warning that attempts to impose a new regional reality following its recent military setbacks would not succeed.
In a post on X platform, Gargash said the Gulf region had grown accustomed over decades to what he called Iranian “bullying”, adding that its credibility had been lost between aggressive political discourse and what he described as hollow statements of friendship.
“After the brutal Iranian aggression, Tehran’s regime was attempting to solidify a new reality born out of an obvious military defeat”, Gargash said, adding that attempts to control the Strait of Hormuz or infringe upon the UAE’s maritime sovereignty were unrealistic and would remain just wishful thinking."
He said whoever seeks coexistence with its Arab neighbours must recognise that trust had been lost and could not be restored through slogans alone.
“Trust can only be rebuilt through responsible language, respect for sovereignty and genuine commitment to the principles of good neighbourliness,” Gargash emphasised.