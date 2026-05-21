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Iranian 'bullying' has shattered Gulf trust; attempts to redraw regional reality will fail: Anwar Gargash

Attempts to control Hormuz or UAE waters are ‘wishful thinking’, warns Gargash

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the Iranian bullying has eroded trust, warning that attempts to impose a new regional reality following its recent military setbacks would not succeed.

In a post on X platform, Gargash said the Gulf region had grown accustomed over decades to what he called Iranian “bullying”, adding that its credibility had been lost between aggressive political discourse and what he described as hollow statements of friendship.

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“After the brutal Iranian aggression, Tehran’s regime was attempting to solidify a new reality born out of an obvious military defeat”, Gargash said, adding that attempts to control the Strait of Hormuz or infringe upon the UAE’s maritime sovereignty were unrealistic and would remain just wishful thinking."

He said whoever seeks coexistence with its Arab neighbours must recognise that trust had been lost and could not be restored through slogans alone.

“Trust can only be rebuilt through responsible language, respect for sovereignty and genuine commitment to the principles of good neighbourliness,” Gargash emphasised.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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