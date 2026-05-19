Confusions of roles during Iranian aggression is puzzling
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, criticised what he described as the confusion of roles among some countries surrounding the Arabian Gulf during the ongoing Iranian aggression, warning that “grey positions” were more dangerous than remaining neutral at a critical moment for the region.
In a post on his X account, Gargash said: “Mixing roles during this brutal Iranian aggression is puzzling, extending to countries surrounding the Arabian Gulf, where the role of the victim has intertwined with that of the mediator, and vice versa, while friends have turned into mediators instead of being supporters and standing firmly.”
“At this most dangerous stage in the modern history of the Gulf, and amid this treacherous aggression, the grey position is more dangerous than having no position at all,” he added.