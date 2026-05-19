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Anwar Gargash: Gray positions on Iran's aggression pose greater danger to Gulf than inaction

Confusions of roles during Iranian aggression is puzzling

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, criticised what he described as the confusion of roles among some countries surrounding the Arabian Gulf during the ongoing Iranian aggression, warning that “grey positions” were more dangerous than remaining neutral at a critical moment for the region.

In a post on his X account, Gargash said: “Mixing roles during this brutal Iranian aggression is puzzling, extending to countries surrounding the Arabian Gulf, where the role of the victim has intertwined with that of the mediator, and vice versa, while friends have turned into mediators instead of being supporters and standing firmly.”

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“At this most dangerous stage in the modern history of the Gulf, and amid this treacherous aggression, the grey position is more dangerous than having no position at all,” he added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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