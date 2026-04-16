UAE has legitimate concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the UAE has the right to seek guarantees to prevent the repetition of cowardly Iranian attacks and to be compensated after the Iranian aggression against GCC countries.
“The Iranian regime has attacked everyone in the Gulf, even those acting as intermediaries", Gargash said during a media session organised by the Dubai Press Club.
Gargash described the strikes as a broad assault on regional stability. “Iran had targeted all GCC countries, including mediators and those maintaining diplomatic and economic ties with it.”
“The UAE is clear and has legitimate concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme, ballistic missiles and drones, adding that while Iran may seek guarantees and compensation, the UAE has an equal right to demand guarantees against the repetition of Iranian attacks, and compensation," Gargash remarked.
He stressed that the UAE had not sought for war but had responded firmly, noting that Emirati society remained resilient and united during the 40-day Iranian aggression.
“We totally realise that many Arab societies view Israel as their first enemy, however perspectives in the Gulf may differ after Iran had launched thousands of missiles and drones against GCC countries. This is why we do not trust Iran and see it as a main enemy," Gargash concluded.