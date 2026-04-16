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'The UAE has right to guarantees, compensation after Iranian aggression': Gargash

UAE has legitimate concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the UAE has the right to seek guarantees to prevent the repetition of cowardly Iranian attacks and to be compensated after the Iranian aggression against GCC countries.

“The Iranian regime has attacked everyone in the Gulf, even those acting as intermediaries", Gargash said during a media session organised by the Dubai Press Club.

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Gargash described the strikes as a broad assault on regional stability. “Iran had targeted all GCC countries, including mediators and those maintaining diplomatic and economic ties with it.”

“The UAE is clear and has legitimate concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme, ballistic missiles and drones, adding that while Iran may seek guarantees and compensation, the UAE has an equal right to demand guarantees against the repetition of Iranian attacks, and compensation," Gargash remarked.  

He stressed that the UAE had not sought for war but had responded firmly, noting that Emirati society remained resilient and united during the 40-day Iranian aggression.

“We totally realise that many Arab societies view Israel as their first enemy, however perspectives in the Gulf may differ after Iran had launched thousands of missiles and drones against GCC countries. This is why we do not trust Iran and see it as a main enemy," Gargash concluded.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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