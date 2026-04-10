UAE to reassess global ties after Iran aggression, Gargash says

UAE to review national priorities and reinforce state model after attack, Gargash says
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said it was still too early to draw definitive lessons from the “brutal Iranian aggression,” while stressing that the country would continue to strengthen its national model and defensive capabilities.
In a statement, Gargash said the UAE would press ahead in reinforcing the state framework that has underpinned its success, alongside efforts to safeguard the nation and protect its stability.
He added that, with the confidence of a country that has overcome a “treacherous attack”, the UAE would reassess its regional and international relationships with clarity and precision, identifying trusted partners, while pursuing economic and financial recalibration to reinforce the resilience of its model.
Gargash said a rational reassessment of national priorities would guide the country’s path forward.
Here’s the full text of Gargash tweet:
It is still too early to draw lessons from the brutal Iranian aggression. Nevertheless, we move forward in reinforcing the concept of the state that has underpinned the UAE’s success and model, while strengthening our ability to safeguard and defend the nation.
With the confidence of a country that has overcome a treacherous attack, we will reassess our regional and international relationships with clarity and precision, identifying trusted partners, alongside economic and financial recalibration to reinforce the resilience of our model.
A rational reassessment of our national priorities will guide our path forward.