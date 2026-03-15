Gargash says UAE exercises restraint despite 1909 Iranian attacks

UAE is committed to diplomacy and continues to support efforts aimed at reducing tensions
Abu Dhabi: Dr. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, stressed that the country has the right to defend itself against the imposed terrorist aggression, while continuing to exercise restraint and prioritise stability and diplomatic solutions.
In a statement posted on X, Gargash said Iran’s claims that the UAE had acted aggressively came after as many as1,909 Iranian attacks on the country. He added that the Iranian position reflects a confused policy that had misread the situation.
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Gargash said the UAE retains the right to defend itself against the imposed terrorist aggression, while continuing to prioritise stability and rational dialogue.
He reaffirmed that the UAE is committed to diplomacy and continues to support efforts aimed at reducing tensions, including attempts to provide a diplomatic off-ramp for both Iran and the wider region.
Gargash said Araghchi’s remarks instead reinforced Iran’s isolation and highlighted the scale of its aggression, despite the UAE’s sincere efforts to mediate between Washington and Tehran until the last moment in an attempt to prevent the conflict.