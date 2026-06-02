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Arab region pays the price for Iran’s expansive ambitions: Anwar Gargash

UAE presidential adviser urges reset of ties with Iran on sovereignty and non-interference

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
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Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the entire Arab region is paying the price for what he described as Iran's inflated regional ambitions, calling for a reassessment of regional relations based on sovereignty, good neighbourliness and non-interference.

In a post on X platform, Gargash said ongoing instability stretching from the Arabian Gulf to Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq reflects the consequences of Tehran's expansive policies that undermine regional security and prosperity.

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“From the Arabian Gulf to Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq, we are all paying the price of Iran's inflated regional ambitions. The role of any country in the region cannot be at the expense of security, stability and shared prosperity,” Gargash said.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions across the Middle East and ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce regional conflicts and promote long-term stability.

“A policy was both necessary and inevitable, as our future relations with Iran should be built on clear foundations, including respect for sovereignty, good neighbourliness and non-interference in the affairs of others”.

The UAE has consistently called for dialogue, respect for state sovereignty and regional cooperation as key principles for achieving stability and sustainable development across the region.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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