UAE presidential adviser urges reset of ties with Iran on sovereignty and non-interference
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the entire Arab region is paying the price for what he described as Iran's inflated regional ambitions, calling for a reassessment of regional relations based on sovereignty, good neighbourliness and non-interference.
In a post on X platform, Gargash said ongoing instability stretching from the Arabian Gulf to Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq reflects the consequences of Tehran's expansive policies that undermine regional security and prosperity.
“From the Arabian Gulf to Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq, we are all paying the price of Iran's inflated regional ambitions. The role of any country in the region cannot be at the expense of security, stability and shared prosperity,” Gargash said.
The remarks come amid heightened tensions across the Middle East and ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce regional conflicts and promote long-term stability.
“A policy was both necessary and inevitable, as our future relations with Iran should be built on clear foundations, including respect for sovereignty, good neighbourliness and non-interference in the affairs of others”.
The UAE has consistently called for dialogue, respect for state sovereignty and regional cooperation as key principles for achieving stability and sustainable development across the region.