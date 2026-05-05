UAE values global solidarity after Iranian attacks
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said Iran is the aggressor responsible for worsening the crisis in the Gulf and posing an ongoing threat to regional security and stability.
In a post on his X account, Gargash: “We appreciate and value the Gulf, Arab and international messages of solidarity with the UAE, which condemn the brutal Iranian attack and reflect the international community’s commitment to a system based on values and responsibility that rejects rogue behaviour and isolates its perpetrators.”
He said international and regional positions had reinforced the view that Tehran bears responsibility for escalating tensions following a series of drone and missile attacks targeting the UAE and other GCC countries.
“These positions affirm that Iran is the aggressor, responsible for exacerbating the crisis in the Gulf, and remains a source of threat to its security and stability,” Gargash added.
The remarks come amid heightened tensions after Iran launched multiple strikes on the UAE, including attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping routes, prompting strong international condemnation and calls for de-escalation.
Gargash added that the broad international response underscored a commitment to a rules-based order that rejects destabilising actions and holds perpetrators accountable.