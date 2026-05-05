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Iran is the aggressor responsible for worsening the crisis in the Gulf, posing an ongoing threat to regional security and stability: Gargash

UAE values global solidarity after Iranian attacks

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said Iran is the aggressor responsible for worsening the crisis in the Gulf and posing an ongoing threat to regional security and stability.

In a post on his X account, Gargash: “We appreciate and value the Gulf, Arab and international messages of solidarity with the UAE, which condemn the brutal Iranian attack and reflect the international community’s commitment to a system based on values and responsibility that rejects rogue behaviour and isolates its perpetrators.”

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He said international and regional positions had reinforced the view that Tehran bears responsibility for escalating tensions following a series of drone and missile attacks targeting the UAE and other GCC countries.

“These positions affirm that Iran is the aggressor, responsible for exacerbating the crisis in the Gulf, and remains a source of threat to its security and stability,” Gargash added.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions after Iran launched multiple strikes on the UAE, including attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping routes, prompting strong international condemnation and calls for de-escalation.

Gargash added that the broad international response underscored a commitment to a rules-based order that rejects destabilising actions and holds perpetrators accountable.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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