Gargash reaffirms UAE’s firm stance against Iranian aggression

Gargash says defending nations and achievements is a duty as tensions escalate
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has reaffirmed the UAE’s firm stance against Iranian aggression, saying the country’s clear and principled position has been widely appreciated across the Gulf.
In a post on X, Gargash described Iran as an untrustworthy actor that had attacked its neighbours despite their efforts to avoid a conflict they neither sought nor wanted.
He added that moments of crisis test the sincerity and clarity of national positions, stressing that defending countries, protecting their people and safeguarding their achievements remains a fundamental responsibility.
His remarks come as the UAE continues to face attacks from Iran. The Ministry of Defence said on Monday that air defence systems intercepted 12 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 19 drones, with four people injured, bringing the total number of injured since the attacks began on 28 February to 221 of various nationalities.
Authorities said that since the start of the escalation, 519 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,210 drones have been intercepted, while the attacks have resulted in the deaths of two Emirati soldiers, a Moroccan contractor and 10 civilians.